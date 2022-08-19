ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Texas schools hanging ‘In God We Trust’ signs after new state law requiring donated signs be posted

“In God We Trust” signs are popping up in Texas classrooms following a new state law that requires schools to display the posters if they are donated. Senate Bill 797 passed through the Texas legislature last year requiring schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” as long as they were “donated” or “purchased by private donations” which has resulted in the signs being displayed across the state recently, FOX 7 Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Gavin Newsom for president? San Francisco weighs in

SAN FRANCISCO – San Franciscans weighed in on whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for presidency in 2024. “Yes,” one woman enthusiastically told Fox News. “He’s clear-headed and has great environmental policies, which we need now.”. California voters would prefer to see Newsom over Vice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Missing Ohio woman Erica Epps is last seen in Florida, police say

An Ohio woman that has been missing for more than a week has been spotted exiting a plane in Florida, police announced Monday. “She is without medication & it is unknown why she boarded a plane to Orlando,” the department said in a tweet. Erica Epps was seen getting...
ORLANDO, FL
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
City
Ashburn, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Pennsylvania stabbing rampage leaves 2 dead, others injured: report

A stabbing spree in Pennsylvania has left a 5-year-old child and 34-year-old woman dead, reports say. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in Hopewell Township, outside of Philadelphia, leaving other people injured, according to Fox43. The station reports that two people were found dead at the scene – a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

