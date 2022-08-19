Read full article on original website
Thomas Atkins
4d ago
We have enough signatures as required already, enough is enough already, as you can all see that this votes that the people have made to Recall Gascon is all Fake news, the people didn't fail it's our own Goverment that failed all of us.
Draggin Slayer
3d ago
they had 26% more ballots than needed but the counters found 27% more invalid signators. Not weird at all, right? Wake up.
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It's Not Who You Think)
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
2urbangirls.com
Campaign to Re-Elect Sheriff Villanueva Responds to Shortcomings of Recent UC Berkeley/LA Times Poll
While we are aware of the latest poll by UC Berkeley and the Los Angeles Times, the Sheriff remains laser focused on protecting our families and local businesses which has been his top priority the last four years. What the poll does not highlight is that Sheriff Villanueva has been...
‘Brutal setback’ Bay Area leaders react to Gov. Newsom rejecting legal injection sites
CORRECTION: Matt Haney is now a state Assemblyman, not a city supervisor. (Aug. 23) SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Monday which would have allowed “safe consumption sites” for illegal drugs in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. The bill was authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who called […]
Analysis of failed George Gascón recall effort
(Inside California Politics) — KQED Political Correspondent Marisa Lagos and Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the failed effort to qualify a recall initiative against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Lagos and Queally discuss the failed effort, what may come next for Gascón after […]
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: LA Times continues vendetta against Sheriff Villanueva
The Times is one of the longest running papers in the state of California besides the Sacramento Bee. Their influence in some respects is waning in the public sphere for their obvious attempts to control elections with dubious endorsements of politicians, many of which are currently under federal indictments. Articles...
inlandvalleynews.com
Data Collecting Discrepancies Mean Police Profiling of African Americans Is Being Underreported
At its last meeting, the California Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board (RIPAB) discussed the discrepancies in the racial profiling data reported by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD). RIPAB co-chair Melanie P. Ochoa told her board colleagues that there is “sufficient evidence” that data concerning police stops are...
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles inmates held for days after planned releases because of computer system crash: report
Inmates who were ready to walk out of the largest jail in Los Angeles County over the weekend were held behind bars for days longer because of a computer system crash, a report says. Capt. Lorena Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told the Los Angeles...
kcrw.com
Why OC’s Andrew Do is unpopular among both Dems and Republicans
State regulators last month hit Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do with a $12,000 fine for violating pay-to-play laws involving CalOptima, which oversees health insurance for California’s poorest residents. Do served on its board, and regulators believe he used his position to usher in lobbying contracts from campaign donors. Now...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
Cypress Ponders How Easy it Should be For Residents to Understand Who’s Financing Local Elected Officials
How easy should it be for a resident to decipher who is contributing to city council candidate campaigns?. That’s the debate Cypress Councilwoman Frances Marquez, often the dissenting vote in the city, is prompting at tonight’s 7 p.m. city council meeting. Marquez has requested that a discussion be...
Armony: Orange County, We Need to Talk
Antisemitism, the hatred of, and bigotry toward Jews, is at historically high levels here at home, across the nation, and around the world. In its 2020 Hate Crime Report, Orange County Human Relations recorded a continued spike in antisemitic incidents over the past six years, mirroring a national trend cited by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the FBI.
Kitson Los Angeles store bans face covering indoors, cites crime risks
Face coverings are not required at indoor retail establishments in Los Angeles County, though health officials strongly recommend them due to COVID-19, but one Beverlywood-area retailer has banned masks altogether.
kusi.com
California legislature approves resolution encouraging cities to repeal cruising bans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California legislature has approved a resolution that encourages cities to repeal cruising bans. Sacramento and San Jose have already made the move to allow these community rides with Santa Ana following their lead. The United Lowrider Coalition, a National City-based lowrider group, is working...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
2urbangirls.com
Leimert Park residents not happy with area Supervisor, Wells Fargo Bank
COUNTY SUPERVISOR “HOLLY MITCHELL” PARTNERS WITH PREDATORY WELLS FARGO BANK, A FAKE NON-PROFIT (COMMUNITY LAND TRUST), AND A CONVICTED FELON WITH AN AWARD OF $2 MILLION TO DELIBERATELY GENTRIFY THE BLACK LEIMERT PARK COMMUNITY. LOS ANGELES – In the face of united community opposition, Holly Mitchell manipulated the...
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
Google’s Covid Outbreak Is Currently The Largest Of Any Employer In Los Angeles
The number of Covid infections among Los Angeles-area Google employees nearly doubled over the weekend, according to the count on the county’s official Covid workplace outbreak site. On Friday, Deadline reported that the tech giant’s stylish Silicon Beach campus in Venice had recorded 145 infections. This morning, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard showed another 135 newly-tallied cases at the company’s massive Playa Vista complex. (There were another another 15 infections listed Friday for the Venice campus that no longer appear today.) Combined, those 280 infections constitute the largest current tally for any employer in the county. At LAX, 274 TSA employees are...
Rocked by Turmoil, OC’s Clean Power Agency Faces Possible County Withdrawal
County supervisors this week are considering leaving Orange County’s new green power agency, citing concerns about pricing and transparency. It’s the most recent challenge facing the Orange County Power Authority Orange County just months before it automatically takes over electricity service for thousands of households across the county.
2urbangirls.com
Embattled LA councilman spotted in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a rail line stop in Inglewood. The event was attended by Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and somehow Mark Ridley-Thomas got an invite. The Crenshaw/LAX has had multiple ribbon cutting ceremonies to coincide...
irvineweekly.com
O.C. Supervisors Look To Exit Irvine-Based Power Authority
Leaders in Orange County are set to vote Tuesday, Aug. 22, on withdrawing from a partnership with the Irvine-based Orange County Power Authority along with the Joint Powers Agreement, according to the Board of Supervisors’ August 22 meeting agenda. The item, presented by Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Barlett, references...
dailybruin.com
Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters
This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
