Read full article on original website
Related
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History
While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
The Best Burger In Illinois? Foodie Website Says This Is It
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
Big News Announced For World’s Largest Corn Maze In Illinois
The world's largest corn maze located in Illinois announced this year's opening day and theme. I realize that corn mazes are a big deal in Illinois. I'm sad to admit that I've never experienced one. I guess I missed out on the big craze. I don't even remember any being around when I was a kid. By the time they became popular, I felt like I was too old to enjoy them.
Do Realtors In Illinois Have To Disclose If A House Is Actually Haunted?
In 2008, I almost bought my first home, I was literally days away from crossing the T's, dotting the I's, and signing my life away, then the market crashed and recession hit. I remember one thing specifically about the house in Rockford, Illinois, I remember seeing a really old wedding dress hanging in the attic. It gave me the chills then and it still gives me the chills today. My gut tells me that the home was haunted and I made a good decision by backing out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gross! You Won’t Believe What Wisconsin Is Dipping In Their Beer
Food combinations can tell a lot about a person, I think. Is the person a genius by mixing flavors whether it seems normal or not? Does the person's love for (insert food combo here) make you question their taste in a negative way? Are they the kind of person who will literally eat anything even if for shock value?
Wisconsin Hiking Trail With Terrifying Name Leads To Breathtaking Views Of Lake Michigan
Door County is mostly known for its wine country, but Wisconsin's peninsula also has some incredible natural beauty that not many know about. If you travel to the farthest tip of Door County you'll come across Bluff Headlands County Park. It's in this park that you'll find the Deathdoor Bluff Trail that will take you to the Door of Death.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Flashback: Illinois Woman Sees Lincoln’s Face In A Clump Of Dirt
While certainly not the most attractive man to ever walk the face of the Earth, Abraham Lincoln is certainly one of the most recognizable, especially here in Illinois. You can see Lincoln's face on the penny, on the $5 bill, and splashed all over governmental buildings throughout Illinois and the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
Recount affirms Olsen win over Barry in Wisconsin's 2nd District race
MADISON, Wis. — A recount completed Monday of the Republican primary for south-central Wisconsin's 2nd District reaffirmed the leading candidate's narrow victory.Results before the recount had attorney Erik Olsen defeating landscaping supervisor Charity Barry by 74 votes in the 2nd Congressional District. After the recount, Olsen was ahead by 63 votes out of more than 43,000 cast.Olsen will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in the heavily Democratic district that covers six counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Dane County.The recount results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission chair. The commission has not determined when the results will be certified, said commission spokesperson John Smalley. But he said it likely will not be on Tuesday when all other races in the Aug. 9 primary are set to be certified.Olsen said local elections officials who ran the recount did an "absolutely great job" and most of the changes were due to voters not completely filling in the oval for who they voted for, resulting in the machine not registering it.Barry gained 14 votes in the recount while Olsen picked up three, narrowing his win by 11 votes.Barry did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House
A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Recommended Places To Buy Sweet Corn In Northern Illinois
Summer is winding down and we're thigh-deep into sweet corn season but there is still time to grab some to enjoy during your Labor Day weekend cookout. Though you can probably find some at a nearby supermarket, there are plenty of locally grown choices. This is a great opportunity to truly shop local and support area farmers.
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban allows only life-saving ‘therapeutic abortions.’ No one knows what that means.
The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s. “I need to know how this...
One Of Top Haunted Documentary Series In U.S. Is From Illinois
These ghost hunters and filmmakers from Illinois were recently honored with a special award for their paranormal documentary streaming series. Illinois Has A Long History Of Paranormal Activity. Through the years, Illinois has developed a reputation for paranormal activity. The history of the state includes lots of tragedies. That will...
2 Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship titles
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's all about business in the front, party in the back. And apparently, if you want to find the best mullets in the country, head to Wisconsin. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, won the kids' division at the USA Mullet Championships. The 8-year-old said he's been waiting a long time to show off his locks.He won a cash prize of $2,500. He said he wants to purchase a go-kart.The teen division was also won by a Wisconsinite. Cayden Kershaw, of Wausau, says he's been growing his golden locks for about three years. He was thrilled to find out he won and says his mullet is definitely an attention-grabber."There's definitely different settings where people are more, like, more open -- like a fair," he said. "People are like, 'Oh, can I get a picture? Can I touch it?'"Kershaw's prize was $1,000. He's planning on donating it all to Peyton's Promise, a Wausau nonprofit that provides food to local pantries.There was a Minnesota contestant in the running for the kids' division prize -- Callen Steinbrink, of Austin. Max Weihbrecht, of De Pere, Wisconsin, was also a finalist in the teen division.
WBAY Green Bay
3 killed in semi, SUV crash in Wisconsin
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) - Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21, into the path of the eastbound semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
Yikes! Illinois’ Most Dangerous Animal Has Big Scary Movie Energy
Just seeing one of these things brings shivers down my spine. That said, I have never seen one in person, and based on what I've noticed on the internet, there aren't many pics to back up my fears. Explored Planet took a deep dive and looked at the most menacing...
Q985
Rockford, IL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1