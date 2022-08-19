Effective: 2022-08-23 12:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO