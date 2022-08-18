ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

MIX 94.9

Move-in Day Arrives at SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud’s population will grow by more than 900 today as St. Cloud State University welcomes students back to campus. Move-in day starts the “Husky First Four”. Four days of orientation, campus tours, and socials before classes begin on Monday. Katrina Rodriguez says an...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Grief Services Resource Fair To Be Held This Sunday Aug. 21st

A new Grief Resource center is coming to help people get through those difficult times of losing a loved one, and you are invited to attend the Grief Services Resource Fair this Sunday, August 21st from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. The event is free for anyone who would like to attend. The event is called "Honoring Our Losses and Our Resiliency."
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Based Hormel Foods Hates ‘Spam’ Emails

A product name that came about in the 1930's has created quite a stir in the modern online world. Hormel Foods has been making and canning SPAM since 1937, but the internet boom of the 90s associated the product's name with a negative connotation: spam emails. But the reason for...
MINNESOTA STATE
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
MIX 94.9

The Weekender: Clearwater Rodeo, Common Roots and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend throughout central Minnesota. Live music will hit downtown St. Cloud with the annual Common Roots Festival, the 42nd Annual Clearwater Rodeo returns, check out the Katha Dance Theatre performing at the Paramount, see some classic cars at the Pantowner Car Show and catch the final Music in the Gardens concert series. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Check Out Dreya, Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Dreya! This beautiful girl arrived as a stray, so her background is unknown. She is quite a gentle soul. Although she was fearful upon arrival, she has been working hard to build some trust with TCHS staff members. Once she is comfortable with you, she nearly tried to crawl into your lap!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair

I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
MIX 94.9

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Schedule (What We Know 6 Days Out)

The Minnesota State Fair is preparing for their big opening, which is just 6 days away on August 25th. The 'Great Minnesota Get-Together' runs annually for twelve days ending on Labor Day. That run in 2022 will be from Thursday, August 25th through Monday, September 5th. The Minnesota State Fair attracts more than two million of us each year.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Kingston Trio to Perform 2 Shows in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A top folk music act of the 1950s and 60s is stopping in St. Cloud. The Kingston Trio will be performing two shows at Pioneer Place Theater on Saturday, September 10th one at 3:00 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m. In 1957 the Kingston Trio emerged from...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota

UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Over An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- We got just over an inch of rain in St. Cloud Thursday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.05 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We're now at 3.29 inches for the month so far, which is 1.03 above normal. For the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

