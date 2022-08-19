Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Houston couple that has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Press
BB's Tex-Orleans: Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston gourmands and restaurant connoisseurs love the month of August when Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through Labor Day. Restaurants around the Greater Houston area participate in the annual event to help raise funds for the Cleverley Stone Foundation and Houston Food Bank. For the participants, it helps bring in clientele during a slow month in the restaurant industry. It serves the dining public as well, giving them the opportunity to try a variety of restaurants for a reasonable price.
Houston Press
Miller Outdoor's Summer Mix Tape Series Returns
Last year the Miller Outdoor Theatre took a chance and hosted some of Houston’s hottest up and coming bands for their first ever Miller Summer Mix Tape Series. This week, the historic Houston landmark will repeat the event with live music on the hill starting Wednesday, August 24 with performances on Thursday and Friday night as well.
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: A Ribbon Cutting, Free Bites and Butcher Demo
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Local Table will be toasting to the new school year with its Moms and Mimosas, offering a special brunch menu at 9 a.m. on the first day of school. Guests can head to GOOF, 2003 West 34th, and Cypress, 10535 Fry, locations on August 22.
Ranch water: Why this Texas cocktail is having a moment
The unofficial drink of West Texas has picked up serious steam this summer.
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits
7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Houston Press
Houston Theater Week Begins Today With Some Really Good Live Performance Deals
For the next week starting today, a number of live performance venues in Houston are offering Buy One, Get One Free tickets to jumpstart the 2022-23 arts season. In pre-pandemic years past, Houston theaters offered a one-day only, in-person chance to buy tickets for the coming season at a discount.
Click2Houston.com
Rapper Money Man hosts giveaway, giving out more than 500 shoes to kids
HOUSTON – Hundreds of kids in the Houston area will be heading to school in style thanks to multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Money Man. On Sunday, the rapper teamed up with the Shoe Palace and the City of Houston to give away shoes. Before the ‘back to school’ event...
cw39.com
Nightly closure on I-45 in The Woodlands starts Tuesday
HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands. Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
40 cent kolaches: Kolache Factory celebrating their 40th anniversary with Tuesday-only deals
HOUSTON – Breakfast just got better at Kolache Factory!. The popular kolache chain is celebrating their 40th anniversary with a special deal -- 40-cent kolaches only on Tuesday, Sept. 13!. According to a spokesperson for Kolache Factory, there will be special deals every Tuesday until the 40th anniversary, beginning...
Click2Houston.com
Casino games, food and the Texans!
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
papercitymag.com
Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats
Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
Click2Houston.com
Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes dies after battle with mental health issues, wife confirms
HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has died after a battle with mental health issues, his wife, Melissa Rootes, confirmed on social media Monday evening. Melissa said that 56-year-old Jamey passed away on Sunday in Houston. “Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with...
Owner upset his restaurant broken into 3 times in last 4 months
HOUSTON — A Houston restaurant owner is frustrated after a string of recent break-ins over the last several months. He said the police aren't doing anything about it. The owner of City Cellars wine bar and restaurant said he doesn’t know what to do anymore. He feels this thief just keeps coming back for more. He’s gotten away with electronics and cash registers, and the last time he broke in, he went straight for the liquor.
Pearland shut out against Hawaii in tough 2nd Little League matchup
The kiddos from Pearland aren't out, but they must win to stay alive in Williamsport.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT
On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
