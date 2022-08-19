ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Press

BB's Tex-Orleans: Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston gourmands and restaurant connoisseurs love the month of August when Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through Labor Day. Restaurants around the Greater Houston area participate in the annual event to help raise funds for the Cleverley Stone Foundation and Houston Food Bank. For the participants, it helps bring in clientele during a slow month in the restaurant industry. It serves the dining public as well, giving them the opportunity to try a variety of restaurants for a reasonable price.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Miller Outdoor's Summer Mix Tape Series Returns

Last year the Miller Outdoor Theatre took a chance and hosted some of Houston’s hottest up and coming bands for their first ever Miller Summer Mix Tape Series. This week, the historic Houston landmark will repeat the event with live music on the hill starting Wednesday, August 24 with performances on Thursday and Friday night as well.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Spring Branch, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
realtynewsreport.com

The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits

7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
PEARLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
B93

Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!

Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Nightly closure on I-45 in The Woodlands starts Tuesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – More construction is taking place on I-45 this week with a nightly closure on I-45 North in The Woodlands. Tuesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. all main lanes of I-45 southbound will be shutdown between The Woodlands Parkway down to Rayford Road. This closure will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night with the main lanes reopening the following morning at 5 a.m.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Alcoholic Beverages#Veggie Burger#Bar Food#Fair Trade Coffee#Houston Heights#Food Drink#Lagniappe Kitchen Bar#The Houston Press#Revival Market#Nola#Red Beans
Click2Houston.com

Casino games, food and the Texans!

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats

Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHOU

Owner upset his restaurant broken into 3 times in last 4 months

HOUSTON — A Houston restaurant owner is frustrated after a string of recent break-ins over the last several months. He said the police aren't doing anything about it. The owner of City Cellars wine bar and restaurant said he doesn’t know what to do anymore. He feels this thief just keeps coming back for more. He’s gotten away with electronics and cash registers, and the last time he broke in, he went straight for the liquor.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT

On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy