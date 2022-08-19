Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
Kos and Porch medal Butler to golf win
The Butler boys golf team defeated North Hills 194-230 Monday at Slippery Rock Golf Club. Wyatt Kos and Ryan Porch shared medalist honors for the Golden Tornado with a pair of 36’s. Ben Hohn added a 39. Butler is now 3-1 overall, and 1-1 in section play. The post...
wisr680.com
Butler Twp. Beginning Crack Sealing Project
Work is set for a number of roads in Butler Township for the next two weeks. Officials say they will be starting a crack sealing project on some roads in the township starting today. They ask that drivers be patient if they come upon areas where crews are working. The...
wisr680.com
Colleges Ready For First Day Of Classes
The first day of the fall semester begins for college students in the area. Both Butler County Community College and Slippery Rock University return to classes today. Slippery Rock will see over 8,000 students between graduates and undergraduates enroll this semester. Butler County Community College meanwhile has 1,980 students set...
wisr680.com
Mercer Rd. In Harmony Closing For Work
Drivers in the Harmony area should be aware of a road closure that begins Monday. Mercer Road will be shut down between Route 19 and Wise Road. The intersection with Little Creek Road however will remain open. Crews will be working on the roundabout splinter islands and truck aprons. The...
wisr680.com
Bishop Zubik Set For Back Surgery
The leader of the Diocese of Pittsburgh is scheduled for another back surgery. Bishop David Zubik will be having spinal surgery Monday in Pittsburgh according to a news release from the Diocese. This is to address a continuing problem with collapsing discs. Bishop Zubik says the surgery will require an...
wisr680.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs and Fundraiser
The Butler Area Public Library is partnering with a local restaurant to raise funds while continuing to present activities and programs for all ages. The Butler Township Chipotle will host the fundraiser on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Anyone who mentions the library fundraiser will be able to donate 33% of the cost of their order to the library. Online orders are asked to use the code KB99KHA.
wisr680.com
Seneca Valley to Host Ribbon Cutting at New School
Completion of construction on a new Cranberry Township school building will be marked with an upcoming ceremony. A Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the new Ehrman Crest Elementary/Middle School is planned for 9 a.m. Monday. This event is not open to the public however over 1,000 guests and staff...
wisr680.com
Wiffle Ball Tournament Raises $3K For Vet Foundation
Nearly 80 adults got a chance to relive a childhood classic as part of a fundraising effort this past weekend for the It’s About the Warrior Foundation. The 7th annual Wiffle Ball Tournament, presented by The Rock Station 97.7 FM and Mars Bank, was held this past Saturday at the Hotel Beacon in Renfrew.
wisr680.com
Local Groups to Honor Major General Talleri
Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Major General Peter J Talleri will be speaking at the VFW Post 249 on Jefferson Street in Butler at 6 p.m. Monday. He is being honored by the Butler Football...
wisr680.com
One Injured In Rt. 38 Motorcycle Crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash this weekend in Washington Township. The crash happened Saturday afternoon just after 1 p.m. on Route 38 near the intersection with West Eldorado Road. Police say 60-year-old Vince McAnallen of West Sunbury was driving his motorcycle when he became...
wisr680.com
Ford City Man Dies In Armstrong Co. Crash
A Ford City man died in a two car crash just east of Kittanning over the weekend. State police say 72-year-old Richard Eckner ran a stop sign and was t-boned by another driver on Route 28/66 in Rayburn Township Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Eckner was pronounced dead at the...
wisr680.com
Cantlay repeats at BMW Championship/Butler girls golfers top Mars
Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship for the second consecutive year in the tournament’s first appearance at the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. He had a birdie-par finish to hold off Scott Stallings by one stroke. Cantlay is the first golfer ever to defend a title since the FedEx Cup playoffs began in 2007.
wisr680.com
Woman Charged With Biting Kid
A Grove City woman is facing charges after attempting to discipline a child by biting earlier this month. According to Grove City Police, officers assisted Children and Youth Services with a referral check on August 9th for a three-year-old child with a bite on the arm. Police investigated the South...
wisr680.com
One Charged In Kittanning Shooting
One man is behind bars after he allegedly shot into a group of people in Kittanning. According to our news partners at WPXI-TV, police in Kittanning were called to the 1200 North Grant Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday for a person who fired his gun in that area. The suspect,...
wisr680.com
Man Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl In Butler
A man who pled guilty for selling drugs in Butler was sentenced to nearly three years in prison. 25-year-old Damion Fray, originally from Philadelphia, was sentenced to 33 months in a federal prison. According to the courts, Fray conspired to distribute fentanyl in the Butler area from 2017 until 2020.
wisr680.com
Stadium Authority Updating Some Policies
The City of Butler Parks, Recreation Grounds, and Facilities Authority has approved a new strategic plan as well as an employee code of conduct and ethics. Director of Facility Operations Dean Selfridge Jr assembled the strategic plan which includes goals such as equipment purchases as well as other program priorities over the next five years. This plan is expected to be updated yearly.
