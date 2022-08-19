The Butler Area Public Library is partnering with a local restaurant to raise funds while continuing to present activities and programs for all ages. The Butler Township Chipotle will host the fundraiser on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Anyone who mentions the library fundraiser will be able to donate 33% of the cost of their order to the library. Online orders are asked to use the code KB99KHA.

