Lake Placid, NY

Grand Adirondack Hotel to reopen in Lake Placid

By Michael Miller
 4 days ago

Lake Placid, NY — A historic hotel on Main Street will be reopening after two years under construction. The Grand Adirondack Hotel will have a “soft” opening on August 31. All 92 rooms will be open and the bar will be serving food and drinks, but the hotel restaurant and rooftop bar will not be open yet.

“Probably the most remarkable part of the hotel will be our new rooftop bar that we are planning to open in the Spring of 2023,” said Garrick Smith, General Manager of the hotel. “It is maybe the only place in the world where you can see 5 Olympic venues from one vantage point without standing on one of them. That’s really one of the most spectacular parts of Lake Placid.”

The hotel was purchased in 2018 by Wright Investments, a Memphis-based company. Larry Wright Jr., President and CEO of Wright Investments say they bought the hotel because they wanted to bring something special to an area that was already so unique, and that he fell in love with the history the building offered.

Smith said the hotel is hoping to offer many benefits to its employees in order to combat the ongoing staffing shortage. “We’re looking to add what we call ‘play time off’, where we are offering our employees and team members the ability to get complimentary lift tickets right here at Whiteface Mountain, we’re offering complimentary greens fees, as well as discounts at a lot of local attractions,” said Smith.

Smith said the goal of offering ‘play time off’ is to not only attract more employees, but to ensure that their employees can answer any questions about the area guests might have.

Mary Jane Lawrence, COO of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism says the hotel will give visitors more options. “It’s one more thing for us to share with our traveler, so it’s one more thing for us to talk about, come to Lake Placid there’s a lot to do, there’s another new place to stay,” said Lawrence. “Anytime there’s something new for us to talk about and to offer to the traveler, that’s positive.”

Lake Placid Village Mayor Art Devlin said the hotel will also be a huge help for the FISU World University Games, which will house many of the athletes this January. Devlin compared it to the 1980 Olympics. “This event they claim is going to be as big as the 1980 Olympics were, and that was a big event. Here we go Lake Placid. Are we ready or not- welcome world here we are.”

The building was designed purposefully according to those involved to seamlessly fit into the aesthetic of the Adirondacks and draw on the hotel’s 95 year history. Devlin says once the hotel is fully operational, it will be a great addition to downtown along with the completed construction of Lake Placid’s Main Street, which is expected to be done by the end of September.

