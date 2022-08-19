IGN's guide to Wanted Missions includes tips, walkthroughs, and rewards for all the optional hits on targets you can undertake in Saint's Row. If you're in need of some extra cash, you can take on these missions by looking on your phone under the Wanted! App. However, these missions can be a bit more involved than simply finding and killing a target, as your employer may have certain stipulations for how they want the hit carried out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO