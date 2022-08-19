ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Becoming Thane

After you kill the Dragon in the Main Quest Dragon Rising, Jarl Balgruuf the Greater decides to give you the title of Thane of Whiterun, giving you a housecarl (Lydia), and allowing you to purchase property in the city. Guards will also think twice before arresting you if you inform them you are the Thane.
IGN

Where Winds Meet: A New Open World Game That Promises Ultimate Player Freedom

At Gamescom, Everstone Studios unveiled their new open-world epic Where Winds Meet. The trailer, which showcased numerous elements like travel, combat, stealth, and more, might seem overwhelming. That's because the developers prioritized player freedom above all else. In an interview with IGN, Everstone Studios revealed that Where Winds Meet was...
IGN

Challenge Yourself

Welcome to IGN’s walkthrough of the Challenge Yourself mission in Saints Row. After Making Rent, the world of side hustles and Challenges opens up to you. Challenge Yourself is your introduction to Challenges and it can be completed at any time. How to Unlock Side Hustles and the Wanted...
IGN

Tips and Tricks

IGN's guide to Saints Row features essential tips and tricks to help you become the best crime lord in Santo Ileso, including important tips for combat, driving, exploring, and much more. Exploration and General Tips. You can’t fast travel while on a mission, so you may find it easier to...
IGN

College of Winterhold

The College of Winterhold is a school of magic-users, whom are generally shunned by Nords, just outside the town of Winterhold. There is a quest line associated with becoming a part of the College, that involves some high hurdles. Certain people around the college also give several side-missions to partake in.
IGN

Wanted Missions

IGN's guide to Wanted Missions includes tips, walkthroughs, and rewards for all the optional hits on targets you can undertake in Saint's Row. If you're in need of some extra cash, you can take on these missions by looking on your phone under the Wanted! App. However, these missions can be a bit more involved than simply finding and killing a target, as your employer may have certain stipulations for how they want the hit carried out.
IGN

How to Do a Barrel Roll

This page contains information on how to perform a barrel roll in your car while driving in Saints Row. As you might expect from the series, driving can get very crazy very fast, with lots of jump and different terrain. In addition to this, every vehicle type has its own unique challenge that will let you unlock special abilities - and some may require you to perform specific tricks with your vehicle.
IGN

How to Unlock Fast Travel

This page contains information on how to find and unlock fast travel points in Saints Row. Unlike other open world games, you’ll have limited fast travel options when exploring Santo Ileso. Luckily, other spots can be located and unlocked both as places to travel to, and places to respawn when you are killed.
IGN

Side Hustles

IGN's guide to Side Hustles includes tips, walkthroughs, and rewards for all the optional side missions you can undertake in Saint's Row. If you're in need of some extra cash, you can take on these missions as they appear all across Santo Ileso's many districts. Each type of Side Hustle carries a theme, and the more you unlock, the harder they'll get - but may provide other rewards once all of them are completed.
IGN

Observe and Report

Welcome to IGN’s guide to the Observe and Report mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This next main mission takes you on your next assignment with the Marshall mercenary group. Let’s hope it goes better than your First F!@#ing Day. Open up your phone and select the Mission...
IGN

DualSense Edge Controller Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Sony has announced the DualSense Edge, a new premium-grade wireless controller. Revealed for the first time at Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is a high-end controller that appears to be Sony's answer to Xbox's Elite controller range. Little information was revealed, but it is said to be highly customisable with the ability to set bespoke control maps.
IGN

Networking

Welcome to IGN’s walkthrough of the Networking mission in our Saints Row guide. This mission is unlocked after completing the Office Decor mission. Now that you have unlocked the Saints HQ and learned about Collectibles, the next step towards building your criminal empire is to start your first Venture.
IGN

How to Watch the Xbox Showcase at Gamescom 2022

Gamescom 2022 is officially here and Opening Night Live kicked everything off on August 23rd with exciting gameplay footage and updates. See everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live in case you missed it!. There's much more to come this week, as Xbox is one of the biggest participants this...
IGN

Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3: What’s New in the Upcoming RTS Sequel | gamescom 2022. As part of Opening Night Live and gamescom 2022, we sat down with co-founder of Blackbird Interactive, Rob Cunningham, to chat about Homeworld 3, the upcoming sequel to the iconic real-time strategy game series. Homeworld 3 picks up 100 years after the events in Homeworld 2, and players should expect the staples of the previous games’ fleet combat, but new to the franchise will be terrain-based gameplay, new characters, and so much more.
IGN

Miquellan Knight's Sword

The Miquellan Knight's Sword is one of the straight sword Weapons in Elden Ring. "Sword forged by servants of Miquella of the Haligtree, with a design modeled after those carried by Carian knights. Instead of glintstone however, amber from the Haligtree is embedded in the blade. A sumptuous piece, yet it has never been offered to any knight — an ill starred sword with no master."
IGN

See a Brand New Card From Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United Set

Magic: The Gathering is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, and the venerable card game is leading into the milestone with Dominaria United, the first set in a new story arc. It will see the game return to Dominaria, its original setting and one of the most storied planes in Magic history, where a cast of familiar races and characters will face a whole new assault from one of the great threats to the multiverse - the Phyrexians. (See the cards at Amazon).
IGN

Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched)

"Arrow whittled from animal bones. The tip is daubed with venom. Afflicts targets with poison. Craftable item. The addition of fletching enables more precise shots that can travel farther."
