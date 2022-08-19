Read full article on original website
The Liberal Democrats say Environment Agency data shows water companies are failing to monitor sewage discharges along the coastline including at British seaside resorts
Monitors being used for measuring the amount of sewage being pumped into the sea across the UK are faulty or not even installed, the Liberal Democrats have said. Environment Agency data shows water companies are failing to monitor sewage discharges along the coastline including at British seaside resorts, according to the party’s analysis.
