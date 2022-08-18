Read full article on original website
Related
An Alabama GOP county chair apologizes for posting an elephant logo with KKK imagery. The local NAACP wants him off the school board
A county NAACP chapter in northern Alabama is calling for the resignation of a school board member and local Republican Party chairman, who says his sharing on social media of a GOP elephant logo that included KKK imagery was unintended.
thecutoffnews.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Alabama from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘Nothing else will satisfy us’: Black Alabama leaders demand resignation over ‘racist’ GOP logo
The NAACP and other Black leaders in Alabama on Friday called on a county GOP chairman who also serves on the Lawrence County School Board to resign from his board post over a social media posting that displayed Ku Klux Klan imagery embedded into a Republican Party logo. But Lawrence...
Will the return of the Libertarians to Alabama lead to ballot access reform?
A seemingly innocuous county commission race 28 years ago led to an Alabama election law that one scholar believes is the reason Alabama has been declared the worst in the nation for ballot access. Willie Roberson, a member of the Patriot Party, defeated William Johnson during the 1994 November general...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themadisonrecord.com
Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State
MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
apr.org
NAACP calls for resignation of GOP chairman over racist social media post
The NAACP is officially asking for resignation of the chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Party. The Lawrence County Republican party used a picture on its Facebook page that includes imagery of the Ku Klux Klan. The local NAACP scheduled a press conference today to ask that chairman Shanon Terry resign over the racist post.
Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman supports lawsuit to block use of electronic voting machines
Former Gov. Don Siegelman has filed a declaration in support of a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic voting machines, citing his razor-thin loss in the governor’s race 20 years ago. “I personally experienced how votes can be electronically manipulated,” Siegelman said in the declaration. Unofficial results...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSFA
Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
WAAY-TV
Racist imagery prompts call for Lawrence County school board member's resignation
Shanon Terry is also chair of the county's Republican Party and said he posted the image by accident and apologized. NAACP wants Lawrence County GOP chairman to leave school board after Facebook post with KKK imagery. The Lawrence County chapter of the NAACP plans a rally Friday demanding an elected...
Alabama Republican county chair won’t resign from school board over Ku Klux Klan image
A new Alabama county chairman of the local Republican Party, embattled after posting a racially-tinged image to Facebook, said he will not give up his seat on the local school board. Shanon Terry issued a statement Thursday insisting he will not resign from his elected position on the Lawrence County...
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Poverty Law Center
Ignoring the Voters: Alabama commission dissolves judicial seat won by Black woman
The rain was coming down in sheets the day Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary for circuit court judge in the Alabama county she has long served as a public defender. Voters were undeterred. When the ballots were counted in Jefferson County, the most populous and most diverse in...
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. Blackburn
Pastor urges Blackburn to heed the call for Christians to tell the truth. A Tennessee pastor affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a video statement in which he said Sen. Marsha Blackburn's "dishonest" rhetoric was dangerous and had far-reaching negative consequences.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
'Lunatic fringe': Pritzker links Illinois GOP candidates with Trump during state fair appearance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Wearing a blue tie, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday predicted some new blue wins during Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. He predicted Democratic party victories this fall in suburban communities such as DuPage County, once a Republican stronghold. "You are turning DuPage into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
californiaexaminer.net
Alabama Man Charged For Killing the Son of a Tiktok Star
On Thursday, an Alabama man was detained in connection with the death of 18-year-old Randon Lee, the son of a prominent TikTok personality. Fox 10 News reports that on August 4, 20-year-old Reuben Thomas Gulley turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail in Alabama on a murder accusation.
penbaypilot.com
Maine AG joins multistate opposition to Alabama law criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for trans youth
AUGUSTA –Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general, led by California, in filing an amicus brief in opposition to an Alabama law, Senate Bill 184 (SB 184), criminalizing evidence-based and medically accepted gender-affirming care for transgender youth, according to an Aug. 18 news release from the Office of the Maine Attorney General.
floridasportsman.com
Sign of the times
They've started on Alabama - we've seen a definite increase this year. We came up here to retire - but the real estate offices have us working non stop. You guys bulldoze and asphalt some wildlife preserves for more subdivisions pronto, must be something more you can do to accommodate the masses. We had to utilize the cabin for the bigger sign below - to big for our mom & pop shop (we don't do anything but the immediate area/lake - about 5 miles). The big sign shops have full waiting lists - so it's really started here too.
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
Comments / 0