ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
themadisonrecord.com

Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State

MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
MADISON, AL
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Daniels
Person
Mother Jones
WSFA

Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkk#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Gop#The Republican Party#The Hate Elephant#Facebook Post#Cbs News#Whnt#State#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
californiaexaminer.net

Alabama Man Charged For Killing the Son of a Tiktok Star

On Thursday, an Alabama man was detained in connection with the death of 18-year-old Randon Lee, the son of a prominent TikTok personality. Fox 10 News reports that on August 4, 20-year-old Reuben Thomas Gulley turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail in Alabama on a murder accusation.
ALABAMA STATE
penbaypilot.com

Maine AG joins multistate opposition to Alabama law criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for trans youth

AUGUSTA –Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general, led by California, in filing an amicus brief in opposition to an Alabama law, Senate Bill 184 (SB 184), criminalizing evidence-based and medically accepted gender-affirming care for transgender youth, according to an Aug. 18 news release from the Office of the Maine Attorney General.
floridasportsman.com

Sign of the times

They've started on Alabama - we've seen a definite increase this year. We came up here to retire - but the real estate offices have us working non stop. You guys bulldoze and asphalt some wildlife preserves for more subdivisions pronto, must be something more you can do to accommodate the masses. We had to utilize the cabin for the bigger sign below - to big for our mom & pop shop (we don't do anything but the immediate area/lake - about 5 miles). The big sign shops have full waiting lists - so it's really started here too.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy