India

BBC

Jagtar Singh Johal's brother: Britain betrayed him, now he may be hanged

UK intelligence agencies have been accused of tipping off Indian authorities about British national Jagtar Singh Johal before his abduction and alleged torture by Punjab police. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet asked the UK government to bring Jagtar back home. Mr Johal was an active blogger and...
WORLD
BBC

Qatar deports migrant workers after wage protest

Qatar has deported migrant workers who protested about unpaid wages, as the country prepares for the football World Cup in November. At least 60 workers rallied outside Al Bandary International Group's Doha offices on 14 August - some reportedly had not been paid for seven months. A number of protesters...
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Who's going on strike, and when?

Thousands of workers across a number of industries are taking, or considering, strike action. Many unions say wages are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living and their members need a pay rise. So who's going on strike, when, and how will it affect you?. Railways. Railway unions...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Ukraine refugee hosts should get £700 a month, says minister

Payments to people hosting Ukrainian refugees should double after six months to £700 a month, the refugees minister has said. Lord Harrington told the BBC hosting a refugee was "no insignificant commitment" and some families had struggled with costs. A recent survey found a quarter of sponsors intend to...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Ukraine war: Alarm over reports Ukrainian POWs face trial in cages

The UN Human Rights Office says it is concerned by reports that Russia plans to try Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in Russian-occupied Mariupol. A UN spokeswoman said there was evidence that metal cages were being built in the Ukrainian city's concert hall, "apparently to restrain prisoners of war during proceedings."
MILITARY
BBC

Darya Dugina: Speculation rife as Russians ponder journalist's killing

Muscovites on Monday morning awoke to a smoky haze that had enveloped the city - nearby wildfires were to blame, said the authorities. The other topic of conversation was equally murky - who killed the ultranationalist Darya Dugina, and was she the intended target?. The 29-year-old journalist was killed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes

A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Yordanos Brhane: How teenager's dream of security turned to tragedy

Yordanos Brhane was 15 years old when she fled Eritrea, crossing Africa and Europe in the hope of finding a better life and re-uniting with her family. Years later, the long and difficult journey brought her to the UK, where she was fatally stabbed just months after settling. Yordanos's sister has spoken about how a young woman's dream of security ended in tragedy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia appeals for new recruits for war effort

The town of Volosovo, near St Petersburg, is booming. Not the economy - it's the loudspeakers. Like many towns in Russia, Volosovo has them installed on tall poles that line the main street. Traditionally they are used for playing patriotic music during national holidays. Now, though, they have a different purpose.
MILITARY

