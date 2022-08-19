Read full article on original website
Salem Police Action 08-15-2022 to 08-21-2022
Shoplifter, Hackberry St. Dog Complaint, Market St. Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry/High St. Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry/Anson St. Shoplifter, Hackberry St. Neighbor Dispute, S. Main St. 08-19-2022. Domestic Problem, Walmart. Dog Complaint, Commerce Dr. Disturbance, Fairview. 08-20-2022. Shoplifter, E. Hackberry St. Alarm, W. Mulberry St. Domestic Problem, Aspen Dr. 08-21-2022. Domestic...
Marsha Lee England
Marsha Lee England, age 75 of Salem, Indiana passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 5:14 pm, in her residence. Born on July 29, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio she was the daughter of the late George Wilma Compton and Vandatta May (Houghland) Compton. She married Edward Earl England, who passed...
Patricia Lynn Shrout
Patricia Lynn Shrout, age 69 of Palmyra, Indiana passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Autumn Woods in New Albany. Born May 12, 1953 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late John and Leaveta (Holsapple) Collier. Three of Pat's favorite things were family, photography and her time...
Dorothy Jean Garriott
Dorothy Jean Garriott, 93, Gibson Township, Little York, Indiana, passed away Aug.18, 2022, at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville. She was born Nov. 7, 1928 in Mulberry, Clinton County, Indiana to Almon Harshman and Mildred Lewis Harshman, who preceded her in death. Jean attended grades 1 to 10 in Mulberry...
Carole Sue Cornett
Mrs. Carole Sue Cornett, age 78, of Salem, passed away Saturday, August 20 at her home. Mrs. Cornett was born March 24, 1944 in New Albany the daughter of Guy and Roberta Wells Voyles. Carole was a member of the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg, and Faith Southern Baptist Church. She was retired from Child Craft Industries in Salem.
Lots of Hardinsburg news in today's issue of The Leader
From discussions about the Hardinsburg Youth League to State Representative J. Michael Davisson taking steps to dissolve the town, there is lots of news in today's issue of The Salem Leader. There are also lots of other local sports and news stories. You can purchase a copy on newsstands or...
Gregory L. Worley
Gregory L. Worley, age 63 of Hardinsburg, Indiana passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 in his residence. Born November 10, 1958 in Albany, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Leva (Phillips) Worley. He was a 20 year employee of Brittany Furniture in Paoli and a former...
Eastern wins county tournament
After a three-year run Salem's hold on the county volleyball championship has ended thanks to the Lady Musketeers. Eastern defeated West Washington and the Lady Lions Saturday morning to win the county championship!. West Washington won the JV tournament. see more from Saturday's event in upcoming issues of The Salem...
Pigskin Picks winner, week one
Friday night came to life this past weekend for the opening of high school football and fans throughout the state were estatic. It was also the kickoff of the Salem Leader Pigskin Picks. Rules remain the same as in past years with forms due, whether in person or online, in...
The town of Hardinsburg has not held elections for 10 years, how do you think they should move forward?
The state needs to be patient as they move toward an election. Dissolve the town after not being compliant with elections (none in 10 years). Keep doing business, as is. Haven’t followed their story, no opinion. 27% (8 votes)
