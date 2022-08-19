ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Incentives approved for expansion in Columbus

The Columbus City Council has approved tax abatement requests for two companies involved in a single expansion project. The Republic reports the incentives will support the project totaling $7 million in investment and the addition of nearly a dozen jobs. The expansion involves a facility at 1600 Brian Drive in...
COLUMBUS, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Quit tobacco for you and your baby

BLOOMINGTON – In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, it’s important to note the importance of tobacco cessation especially for those with children or who are breastfeeding. “Indiana has a pregnancy smoking rate that is almost double the national average,” said IU Health Community Health Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Kristen...
INDIANA STATE
salemleader.com

Marsha Lee England

Marsha Lee England, age 75 of Salem, Indiana passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 5:14 pm, in her residence. Born on July 29, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio she was the daughter of the late George Wilma Compton and Vandatta May (Houghland) Compton. She married Edward Earl England, who passed...
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Patricia Lynn Shrout

Patricia Lynn Shrout, age 69 of Palmyra, Indiana passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Autumn Woods in New Albany. Born May 12, 1953 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late John and Leaveta (Holsapple) Collier. Three of Pat's favorite things were family, photography and her time...
PALMYRA, IN
salemleader.com

Gregory L. Worley

Gregory L. Worley, age 63 of Hardinsburg, Indiana passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 in his residence. Born November 10, 1958 in Albany, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Leva (Phillips) Worley. He was a 20 year employee of Brittany Furniture in Paoli and a former...
HARDINSBURG, IN
salemleader.com

Carole Sue Cornett

Mrs. Carole Sue Cornett, age 78, of Salem, passed away Saturday, August 20 at her home. Mrs. Cornett was born March 24, 1944 in New Albany the daughter of Guy and Roberta Wells Voyles. Carole was a member of the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg, and Faith Southern Baptist Church. She was retired from Child Craft Industries in Salem.
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Lots of Hardinsburg news in today's issue of The Leader

From discussions about the Hardinsburg Youth League to State Representative J. Michael Davisson taking steps to dissolve the town, there is lots of news in today's issue of The Salem Leader. There are also lots of other local sports and news stories. You can purchase a copy on newsstands or...
HARDINSBURG, IN
meadecountyky.com

Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg

On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
BRANDENBURG, KY
wdrb.com

Semi hauling load of eggs overturns on NB I-65 in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hauling a load of eggs overturned on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana. The crash happened in a construction zone about 11 a.m. on Monday. Indiana State Police said on social media that northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near exit 7 for the messy cleanup. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the trailer ripped open with crates of broken eggs on the roadway.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Shields Memorial Gymnasium on Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered list

INDIANA – Every day, all year long, Indiana Landmarks works to revitalize historic structures that give communities visible connections to their past and lend irreplaceable visual character to the streetscape. Once a year, Indiana Landmarks announce the 10 Most Endangered, a list of historic places on the brink of extinction and too important to lose.
INDIANA STATE
salemleader.com

Salem Police Action 08-15-2022 to 08-21-2022

Shoplifter, Hackberry St. Dog Complaint, Market St. Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry/High St. Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry/Anson St. Shoplifter, Hackberry St. Neighbor Dispute, S. Main St. 08-19-2022. Domestic Problem, Walmart. Dog Complaint, Commerce Dr. Disturbance, Fairview. 08-20-2022. Shoplifter, E. Hackberry St. Alarm, W. Mulberry St. Domestic Problem, Aspen Dr. 08-21-2022. Domestic...
SALEM, IN
wdrb.com

2 early morning fires under investigation in Columbus, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two early morning fires in Columbus, Indiana are under investigation. Columbus Fire Department firefighters responded to the first fire at 1821 Newton Street at 3:58 a.m., according to a news release. On scene, officers found heavy smoke coming from the house near 18th Street. Firefighters found...
COLUMBUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

City-wide power outages strike Perry County

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning. Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages. According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

Four Arrested in Hanover on Drug Charges

All four face a various number of charges and all are presumed innocent until proven guilty. August 19, 2022, Madison Police with the assistance of the Hanover Police Department executed a narcotic search warrant on a N. Sycamore Street residence in Hanover. The warrant was obtained as the result of a several months long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw, Shawn Scudder, Ricky Harris, and Patrol Officer Cameron Blankenship.
HANOVER, IN

