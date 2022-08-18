Read full article on original website
Waite Park Approves Lease Agreement With St. Cloud Hospital
WAITE PARK -- CentraCare has extend their lease agreement with the City of Waite Park. During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement with St. Cloud Hospital to continue to rent out the former public works building. CentraCare has been using the building for COVID...
Authorities Looking for Suspect in Clearwater Bank Robbery
CLEARWATER -- Authorities are looking for the person involved in a bank robbery in Clearwater Monday afternoon. The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the American Heritage Bank after a man approached the counter and said he had a gun. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities...
Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site
SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control. During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South. Both properties are currently...
Sign Of Fall: Royalton Pumpkin Patch Announces Opening Date
The sun is setting earlier, the Vikings will play their second preseason game Saturday and the temperature struggling to reach 80... all signs that fall is on the way. Another major signal the seasons are changing? Triple S Pumpkins has announced the opening date for their popular patch. The Royalton company has announced September 24th as the big day.
Local Sunflower Grower Says “Spread The Sunshine, Bloom Time Is Almost Here!”
Big Lake-based sunflower grower, Fish Sunflowers, just posted that their fields that have been planted in different parts of the state are just about ready to bloom, and as they put it, "spread the sunshine". According to a post from Fish Sunflowers those waiting to see the fields that were...
Pine County Sheriff Looking for Missing Boy
PINE CITY -- The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara. He left his home in Grasston around 9:00 p.m. on Friday on a bike. It is possible that he was trying to travel to the Twin Cities metro area.
Yum! This Family Run Food Truck From Clear Lake Just Opened Up!
We did get some positives from when the world stopped in 2020, one of those positives we got was more food trucks across the #BoldNorth. One of the newest food trucks to come along hails from Clear Lake, MN, and is a family-run business. Get to know Buddy's Burritos and Bowls!
Waite Park Working On Ordinance for New THC Law
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park is working on creating an new ordinance regarding THC sold within the city. On July 1st, Minnesotans over 21 can buy and consume food and beverages with no more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure
It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
Disaster Recovery Checks Delivered to Randall Area Residents
RANDALL -- Disaster recovery checks will start going out to Randall area residents in the next two weeks. The Initiative Foundation says 32-Randall area homeowners and two nonprofits were hit hard by the storm on June 23rd and 24th that dropped more than a foot of rain and caused the Little Elk River to overflow its banks.
This Epic Shoreview Playground Is Worth The Drive From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]
There is a 'destination playground' just over an hour from St. Cloud that is more than worth the drive. Shoreview Commons playground features a massive, sprawling playground, an indoor water park, skate park and a library!. The pictures don't do this playground justice as far as how big it really...
Pan Towners Car Show This Weekend
SAUK RAPIDS -- The 47th annual Pan-towners car show and swap meet arrives at the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. The event is billed as the largest one-day car show and swap meet in Minnesota. The car show and swap meet runs 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Benton County...
Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
Finishing Touches on New Pleasantview in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS -- The students and staff at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids are just a few days away now from checking out the brand new school. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the building is about 97 percent complete now. What we're doing right now is finishing up items and then...
Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year. Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format. Zach Dingmann is the Principal at...
742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award
WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman
MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management. The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During...
No Immediate Plans to Bring Another Referendum To ROCORI Voters
COLD SPRING -- It's back to the drawing board for the ROCORI School District. Residents voted against a $72-million bond referendum during last week's primary. Superintendent John Thein says despite the outcome they are please that so many residents voiced their opinions. The community should be proud that so many...
Becker Public Schools Sued By Teacher’s Union
BECKER – The Becker School District is being sued by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the district’s teachers. The lawsuit, filed in Sherburne County Court Thursday, claims a policy approved by the Becker School Board on May 2nd violates the state constitution’s right to free speech as well as several other state laws.
