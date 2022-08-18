ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 94.9

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Approves Lease Agreement With St. Cloud Hospital

WAITE PARK -- CentraCare has extend their lease agreement with the City of Waite Park. During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement with St. Cloud Hospital to continue to rent out the former public works building. CentraCare has been using the building for COVID...
MIX 94.9

Authorities Looking for Suspect in Clearwater Bank Robbery

CLEARWATER -- Authorities are looking for the person involved in a bank robbery in Clearwater Monday afternoon. The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the American Heritage Bank after a man approached the counter and said he had a gun. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities...
CLEARWATER, MN
MIX 94.9

Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site

SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control. During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South. Both properties are currently...
MIX 94.9

Sign Of Fall: Royalton Pumpkin Patch Announces Opening Date

The sun is setting earlier, the Vikings will play their second preseason game Saturday and the temperature struggling to reach 80... all signs that fall is on the way. Another major signal the seasons are changing? Triple S Pumpkins has announced the opening date for their popular patch. The Royalton company has announced September 24th as the big day.
ROYALTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timber Bridge#Central Minnesota#Urban Construction#Traffic
MIX 94.9

Pine County Sheriff Looking for Missing Boy

PINE CITY -- The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara. He left his home in Grasston around 9:00 p.m. on Friday on a bike. It is possible that he was trying to travel to the Twin Cities metro area.
MIX 94.9

Yum! This Family Run Food Truck From Clear Lake Just Opened Up!

We did get some positives from when the world stopped in 2020, one of those positives we got was more food trucks across the #BoldNorth. One of the newest food trucks to come along hails from Clear Lake, MN, and is a family-run business. Get to know Buddy's Burritos and Bowls!
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Working On Ordinance for New THC Law

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park is working on creating an new ordinance regarding THC sold within the city. On July 1st, Minnesotans over 21 can buy and consume food and beverages with no more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.
MIX 94.9

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure

It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
MIX 94.9

Disaster Recovery Checks Delivered to Randall Area Residents

RANDALL -- Disaster recovery checks will start going out to Randall area residents in the next two weeks. The Initiative Foundation says 32-Randall area homeowners and two nonprofits were hit hard by the storm on June 23rd and 24th that dropped more than a foot of rain and caused the Little Elk River to overflow its banks.
MIX 94.9

Pan Towners Car Show This Weekend

SAUK RAPIDS -- The 47th annual Pan-towners car show and swap meet arrives at the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. The event is billed as the largest one-day car show and swap meet in Minnesota. The car show and swap meet runs 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Benton County...
MIX 94.9

Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
MIX 94.9

Finishing Touches on New Pleasantview in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- The students and staff at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids are just a few days away now from checking out the brand new school. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the building is about 97 percent complete now. What we're doing right now is finishing up items and then...
MIX 94.9

Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year. Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format. Zach Dingmann is the Principal at...
MIX 94.9

742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award

WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman

MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management. The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During...
MIX 94.9

No Immediate Plans to Bring Another Referendum To ROCORI Voters

COLD SPRING -- It's back to the drawing board for the ROCORI School District. Residents voted against a $72-million bond referendum during last week's primary. Superintendent John Thein says despite the outcome they are please that so many residents voiced their opinions. The community should be proud that so many...
MIX 94.9

Becker Public Schools Sued By Teacher’s Union

BECKER – The Becker School District is being sued by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the district’s teachers. The lawsuit, filed in Sherburne County Court Thursday, claims a policy approved by the Becker School Board on May 2nd violates the state constitution’s right to free speech as well as several other state laws.
BECKER, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy