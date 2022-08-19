ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota

UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
MIX 94.9

Gas Prices Fall Nationally For 10th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ten straight week, despite some areas seeing a slight rise in prices. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82. The national average price for gas has fallen 5.1 cents...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake
MIX 94.9

Allegiant Airlines to Extend Flights Out of St. Cloud Airport

ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines is extending the weekly flights from St. Cloud to Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida this winter. Starting in October and running through mid-February, there will be twice-weekly non-stop service to both destinations out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport. In mid-February, the flights to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Kingston Trio to Perform 2 Shows in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A top folk music act of the 1950s and 60s is stopping in St. Cloud. The Kingston Trio will be performing two shows at Pioneer Place Theater on Saturday, September 10th one at 3:00 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m. In 1957 the Kingston Trio emerged from...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event

Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Based Hormel Foods Hates ‘Spam’ Emails

A product name that came about in the 1930's has created quite a stir in the modern online world. Hormel Foods has been making and canning SPAM since 1937, but the internet boom of the 90s associated the product's name with a negative connotation: spam emails. But the reason for...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind

I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure

It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
BRAINERD, MN
MIX 94.9

The Weekender: Clearwater Rodeo, Common Roots and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend throughout central Minnesota. Live music will hit downtown St. Cloud with the annual Common Roots Festival, the 42nd Annual Clearwater Rodeo returns, check out the Katha Dance Theatre performing at the Paramount, see some classic cars at the Pantowner Car Show and catch the final Music in the Gardens concert series. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy