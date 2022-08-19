Read full article on original website
Related
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
The Final Summertime By George Of The Year Is Set For Wednesday
If you have been putting off getting to Summertime By George this summer, your time is about run out! The final chapter of the weekly concert series is set for Wednesday, August 24th when the Fabulous Armadillos take the stage. Summertime By George has grown into one of the area's...
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
The Minnesota State Bird Proving To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird
Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
Gas Prices Fall Nationally For 10th Straight Week
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ten straight week, despite some areas seeing a slight rise in prices. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82. The national average price for gas has fallen 5.1 cents...
Spooky! This ‘Haunted’ Forest Is Just An Hour From Saint Cloud!
Chalk this one under the category of never hearing about this before. Apparently about an hour south and west of Saint Cloud, in the town of East Bethel, there sits a park known as 'Bethel Haunted Forest'. It's real you can look it up, but is it really haunted?. The...
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allegiant Airlines to Extend Flights Out of St. Cloud Airport
ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines is extending the weekly flights from St. Cloud to Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida this winter. Starting in October and running through mid-February, there will be twice-weekly non-stop service to both destinations out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport. In mid-February, the flights to...
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
Kingston Trio to Perform 2 Shows in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A top folk music act of the 1950s and 60s is stopping in St. Cloud. The Kingston Trio will be performing two shows at Pioneer Place Theater on Saturday, September 10th one at 3:00 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m. In 1957 the Kingston Trio emerged from...
A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event
Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Based Hormel Foods Hates ‘Spam’ Emails
A product name that came about in the 1930's has created quite a stir in the modern online world. Hormel Foods has been making and canning SPAM since 1937, but the internet boom of the 90s associated the product's name with a negative connotation: spam emails. But the reason for...
One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind
I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure
It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
Miller Food Truck Festival Returning To St. Cloud In September
Break out the stretchy pants because Miller's awesome Food Truck Festival is returning to St. Cloud in September! Miller Auto Plaza will host the popular event on Saturday, September 10th. Over 20 food trucks will be on hand for the event, along with inflatables, axe throwing and a DJ. While...
Minnesota Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
Homes Sales Continue to Trend Downward in Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- The number of homes sold in central Minnesota continues to trend downward. Minnesota Realtors says in July there were 671 homes sold, down 17.3 percent from July last year. However, the median sales price continues to go up now at nearly $335,000, a 7.3 percent increase year over...
A Minnesota Kid Is A Finalist For U.S. Mullet Championship- Voting Ends Friday
We are in the midst of one of the most important contests of all time. The Mullet Championships are underway, and a Minnesota kid is a top contender. You can learn about the Mullet Championship by visiting www.mulletchamp.com. VOTE NOW!. Minnesota's own Callen Steinbrink from Austin, Minnesota is pictured above...
The Weekender: Clearwater Rodeo, Common Roots and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend throughout central Minnesota. Live music will hit downtown St. Cloud with the annual Common Roots Festival, the 42nd Annual Clearwater Rodeo returns, check out the Katha Dance Theatre performing at the Paramount, see some classic cars at the Pantowner Car Show and catch the final Music in the Gardens concert series. Read more in The Weekender!
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0