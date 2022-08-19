ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure

It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
BRAINERD, MN
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
Benton County, MN
Sign Of Fall: Royalton Pumpkin Patch Announces Opening Date

The sun is setting earlier, the Vikings will play their second preseason game Saturday and the temperature struggling to reach 80... all signs that fall is on the way. Another major signal the seasons are changing? Triple S Pumpkins has announced the opening date for their popular patch. The Royalton company has announced September 24th as the big day.
ROYALTON, MN
What’s Better Than Pizza? Pizza & Video Games! Check Out This Brainerd Gem!

It's hard to believe that school will be starting before we even know it, I mean the Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few weeks away, and then after that, it's Labor Day. If you are looking for a spot to take the kids, or maybe get away from the kids...check out this Brainerd stop I just learned about...Big Jay's Pizza Arcade! Not only do they have homemade pies, but they also offer up an assortment of vintage and new arcade games to satisfy your craving for fun!
BRAINERD, MN
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name

RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
RICE, MN
Lake Mille Lacs Fall Walleye Harvest Slot Relaxed

GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is relaxing the harvest slot for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs this fall. The DNR previously announced in March that a one-fish limit of between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches would resume on September 1st. But, lower than expected catch rates and a smaller summer harvest are allowing the DNR to make the slot one fish between 20-23 inches or one longer than 26 inches.
GARRISON, MN
Authorities Looking for Suspect in Clearwater Bank Robbery

CLEARWATER -- Authorities are looking for the person involved in a bank robbery in Clearwater Monday afternoon. The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the American Heritage Bank after a man approached the counter and said he had a gun. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities...
CLEARWATER, MN
Motorcycle Driver Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- A motorcycle driver was seriously hurt in a crash near Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 24 and 160th Street Northwest. Sixty-three-year-old Peter Miessen of Maple Lake was going south on Highway 24 on his...
CLEARWATER, MN
Bridge Replacement Project to Close Benton County Road

FOLEY -- A street on the southern edge of Foley will be closed for up to three weeks while crews replace a bridge over Stony Brook Creek. Starting Monday, 55th Street Northeast, also known as Benton County Road 51 will be closed. Crews will be replacing an old timber bridge...
FOLEY, MN
Pine County Sheriff Looking for Missing Boy

PINE CITY -- The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara. He left his home in Grasston around 9:00 p.m. on Friday on a bike. It is possible that he was trying to travel to the Twin Cities metro area.
PINE COUNTY, MN
Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Foley All Activities Meeting Tonight

FOLEY -- With school starting in less than a month, it’s time to go over the rules. Tonight, the Foley Falcons hold their all activities meeting. All students in grades seven through 12 planning to participate during the 2022-2023 school year need to participate in the all activities meeting tonight at the Foley High School Gym. Parents are invited to attend as well.
FOLEY, MN
742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award

WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
WAITE PARK, MN
Sartell Officials Excited About Potential Mill Site Redevelopment

SARTELL -- An exciting time for Sartell, that's what city officials say about acquiring the former Verso Paper Mill site. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved an amended purchase agreement with AIM Development to not only obtain ownership of the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South, but also the site where the paper mill once stood.
SARTELL, MN
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

