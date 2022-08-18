Read full article on original website
31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival Coming To Bucks County for Two Days
The 31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival is returning to Bucks County for two days in mid-September. From Sept. 10-11, Bucks County residents can enjoy the aesthetic pleasures of amazing art from local painters, sculptors, and more. The event is free to attend and will last from 10 AM to 5 PM each day.
Country Fair Celebrates Summer in Spring City
ENJOYMENT OUT IN THE COUNTRY – Vincent Mennonite Church members in Spring City welcomed the public Saturday (above and below) to its free country fair, a relaxed and enjoyable assembly of food, fun, and activities specifically intended to make the most of a sunny and breezy weekend day. Kids wheeled around the church’s grassy and shaded back lawn in a bumblebee tractor and several suitably decorated cars. Parents got the chance to chat, enjoy a chicken barbecue dinner or maybe just some ice cream as a snack, and listen to entertaining musicians. A grove behind the church pavilion on Seven Stars Road was filled with antique tractors. Young prospective farmers-to-be were attracted to and scrambled all over them.
Chester County’s Trail Network Gains Five More Miles of Fitness, Beauty, Recreation
Chester County pedestrians and bicyclists will soon be able to spread out a little more. Current plans call for adding five more miles to the county’s 22-mile-long network of paved pedestrian trails. Bill Rettew traversed the particulars for the Daily Local News. The additional mileage is coming to the...
Here’s A List of Pets That Are Up For Adoption in the Levittown Area
Several pets are in need of a good home in the Levittown area, and one local organization has set up a list of each one with their details. Pet News originally published the list on the Levittown, PA Patch. Kacey. Young female Schnauzer. Tiny Paws Rescue Inc, Bristol, PA. Good...
Generations of Shoppers Flock to Flocco’s in Conshohocken for Back-to-School Wear
The summer retail business usually focuses on shops selling bathing suits, tees, and sandals. But at Conshohocken’s Flocco’s Shoes, Clothes, and Formalwear, summer (at least from July forward) means back-to-school outfits, even as early as mid-July. Katherine Scott zipped up this specialty shop’s retail details for 6abc.
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
Norristown closes parks from dusk to dawn. Unhoused people fear arrest for sleeping in parks
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Julianna Okike was sleeping in the CHOC shelter, Montgomery County’s only 24/7 shelter for single adults in Norristown, when it closed its doors in June.
Here’s where Northampton County’s 22nd park will be, thanks to donation
Northampton County is adding a 42-acre parcel to its array of 21 parks, preserves and trail properties. The county council on Thursday approved purchasing the Allen Township land for $225,000, with sellers Paul and Wasyl Mauser donating $675,000 worth of the property. With the donation, county officials labeled the deal...
General Lafayette Inn to become club for entrepreneurs who practice capitalism with social component
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Michael Klein reported today that the General Lafayette Inn building has been sold and is being renovated to be a club for entrepreneurs who practice capitalism with a social component. From the article:. Michael M. Carter, the Main Line entrepreneur who bought the inn last spring,...
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Thanks to Dry Summer, Early Fall Color Abounds (Photos)
Recent temperatures have been undeniably “summer-like” and according to the calendar it’s late August, but the view out your window might look more like a September scene. Although the summer of the 2022 will no doubt be remembered for lots of great beach days, with a precipitation...
CBS3 Pet Project: Learn about how your dog is training you
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We think that training dogs is a one-sided teaching moment, but on this week's CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson discusses how dogs are teaching us.Erickson says some of the ways dogs are training us is with behavior like pawing or begging.WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE AND LEARN WHY TRAINING IS A MUTUAL LEARNING EXPERIENCE.
Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment
An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopment. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The goal is to...
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
It Took ‘Special Place’ to Draw Future President of Lankenau Medical Center Away from Duke Hospital
After spending her nearly three-decades-long healthcare career with North Carolina’s Duke University Health System, Katie Galbraith is getting ready to take over as the new president of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. Ron Southwick’s coverage of the career shift is prescribed reading in Chief Healthcare Executive for local healthcare industry followers.
‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year
A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
Beloved Norristown Area High School Student Dies Suddenly At 16
A beloved high school student in the Philadelphia suburbs died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 18. He was 16. Quentin Watson was an upcoming junior at Norristown Area High School, where he was known for playing basketball, the school district said. "On Thursday we lost a member of our NAHS Athletics...
New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running. "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said. Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins. "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester." This rail service...
10-year-old Autistic Boy Missing in Cherry Hill, NJ
UPDATE: Per police, the boy has been located and is safe. Our original report is below. Authorities in Cherry Hill say they are looking for a missing non-verbal Autistic 10-year-old boy. Cherry Hill Police describe the boy as 4' 7" tall and about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
