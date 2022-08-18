ENJOYMENT OUT IN THE COUNTRY – Vincent Mennonite Church members in Spring City welcomed the public Saturday (above and below) to its free country fair, a relaxed and enjoyable assembly of food, fun, and activities specifically intended to make the most of a sunny and breezy weekend day. Kids wheeled around the church’s grassy and shaded back lawn in a bumblebee tractor and several suitably decorated cars. Parents got the chance to chat, enjoy a chicken barbecue dinner or maybe just some ice cream as a snack, and listen to entertaining musicians. A grove behind the church pavilion on Seven Stars Road was filled with antique tractors. Young prospective farmers-to-be were attracted to and scrambled all over them.

