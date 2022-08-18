ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sanatogapost.com

Country Fair Celebrates Summer in Spring City

ENJOYMENT OUT IN THE COUNTRY – Vincent Mennonite Church members in Spring City welcomed the public Saturday (above and below) to its free country fair, a relaxed and enjoyable assembly of food, fun, and activities specifically intended to make the most of a sunny and breezy weekend day. Kids wheeled around the church’s grassy and shaded back lawn in a bumblebee tractor and several suitably decorated cars. Parents got the chance to chat, enjoy a chicken barbecue dinner or maybe just some ice cream as a snack, and listen to entertaining musicians. A grove behind the church pavilion on Seven Stars Road was filled with antique tractors. Young prospective farmers-to-be were attracted to and scrambled all over them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Women And Men#Teal#Ovarian Cancer#Charity#Borough Council#Starbucks#Main And State Streets
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
sauconsource.com

Thanks to Dry Summer, Early Fall Color Abounds (Photos)

Recent temperatures have been undeniably “summer-like” and according to the calendar it’s late August, but the view out your window might look more like a September scene. Although the summer of the 2022 will no doubt be remembered for lots of great beach days, with a precipitation...
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: Learn about how your dog is training you

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We think that training dogs is a one-sided teaching moment, but on this week's CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson discusses how dogs are teaching us.Erickson says some of the ways dogs are training us is with behavior like pawing or begging.WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE AND LEARN WHY TRAINING IS A MUTUAL LEARNING EXPERIENCE.
DELCO.Today

Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment

An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopment. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The goal is to...
CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?

Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTCO.Today

It Took ‘Special Place’ to Draw Future President of Lankenau Medical Center Away from Duke Hospital

After spending her nearly three-decades-long healthcare career with North Carolina’s Duke University Health System, Katie Galbraith is getting ready to take over as the new president of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. Ron Southwick’s coverage of the career shift is prescribed reading in Chief Healthcare Executive for local healthcare industry followers.
Daily Voice

Beloved Norristown Area High School Student Dies Suddenly At 16

A beloved high school student in the Philadelphia suburbs died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 18. He was 16. Quentin Watson was an upcoming junior at Norristown Area High School, where he was known for playing basketball, the school district said. "On Thursday we lost a member of our NAHS Athletics...
CBS Philly

New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running.  "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said.   Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins.  "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester."  This rail service...
WPG Talk Radio

10-year-old Autistic Boy Missing in Cherry Hill, NJ

UPDATE: Per police, the boy has been located and is safe. Our original report is below. Authorities in Cherry Hill say they are looking for a missing non-verbal Autistic 10-year-old boy. Cherry Hill Police describe the boy as 4' 7" tall and about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy