Arizona State’s new sports facility will officially be named Mullett Arena in recognition of longtime donors Donald "Donze" and Barbara Mullett. “Don and Barbara were part of those original calls, part of those original folks who said, if you can deliver what you think the university can deliver, then we can talk," ASU Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson said on Tuesday in announcing the name of the new building.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 6 MINUTES AGO