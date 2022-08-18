Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
udayton.edu
Women’s Equality Day
On Aug. 26, 1970 — 50 years after the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote — 50,000 activists flooded the streets of New York City to participate in the Women’s Strike for Equality. With sponsorship from the National Organization for Women (NOW), activist Betty Friedan led a protest that would spark a movement of second-wave feminism.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Let’s do lunch!
United Way, Bellefontaine Intermediate School piloting mid-day mentoring program. The United Way of Logan County and Bellefontaine Intermediate School are recruiting adult role models to match with third-graders in a new Lunch Buddies mentoring program this school year. A volunteer would commit to visit the school once a month, developing...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
countynewsonline.org
Hines continues a family tradition
GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton August 19 - 25, 2022
Come Together: Tonight and tomorrow is a Beatles tribute called Come Together at the Yellow Cab. They are playing music from all eras and it’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more! The doors open at 5pm, and music begins at 7pm.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Foundation Awards $163,000 in Community Grants
The Darke County Foundation recently invited representatives from local non-profit organizations to its annual grant recognition program, held at the new Birchwood Training Center on Jaysville-St. Johns Road in Greenville. These organizations provide valuable services to Darke County residents, enriching and strengthening the well-being of our community. Money for the...
dayton.com
Prehistoric fun: Life-sized dinosaurs at Dayton Convention Center this weekend
Families in the Dayton area will have the opportunity this weekend to see realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at the Dayton Convention Center. Dinosaur Adventure will take guests back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urbana Citizen
Habitat house taking shape in Mechanicsburg
Habitat For Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) is building its 12th home after the village of Mechanicsburg gifted a lot to Habitat at 141 E. Race St. Volunteer help is most appreciated. “We are thankful for the many churches, businesses, and individuals who come forward to assist in building our...
miamivalleytoday.com
Oh Crêpe opens in Troy
TROY – Looking for a traditional French crepe? Look no further than Oh Crêpe!. Oh Crêpe recently opened on Aug. 12 and is located at 79 Foss Way in Troy. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
dayton.com
Courthouse Square: Next ‘piece of the puzzle’ for downtown Dayton transformation
Also, the property has been used for activities that officials say hurt downtown, like the Ku Klux Klan-affiliated hate group rally in 2019. “What we have today isn’t working,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the new effort along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Courthouse Square is the heart of our economic center downtown and we need to do a better job leveraging this asset.”
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wendy’s announces ‘sleek’ new design standard for restaurants
These "Global Next Gen" restaurants, as Wendy's is calling them, will utilize "modernized technology" to help facilitate an increase in digital orders, the company said. The planned improvements will also allow delivery drivers to pick up mobile orders at a dedicated delivery-only walk-up window, separate from the regular drive-thru.
Versailles, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Piqua football team will have a game with Versailles High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Versailles .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
dayton.com
Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield
Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.
Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent
LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled
LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
countynewsonline.org
Concert drew a large crowd
The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
Comments / 0