Dayton, OH

udayton.edu

Women’s Equality Day

On Aug. 26, 1970 — 50 years after the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote — 50,000 activists flooded the streets of New York City to participate in the Women’s Strike for Equality. With sponsorship from the National Organization for Women (NOW), activist Betty Friedan led a protest that would spark a movement of second-wave feminism.
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Let’s do lunch!

United Way, Bellefontaine Intermediate School piloting mid-day mentoring program. The United Way of Logan County and Bellefontaine Intermediate School are recruiting adult role models to match with third-graders in a new Lunch Buddies mentoring program this school year. A volunteer would commit to visit the school once a month, developing...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
DAYTON, OH
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
countynewsonline.org

Hines continues a family tradition

GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
GREENVILLE, OH
wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton August 19 - 25, 2022

Come Together: Tonight and tomorrow is a Beatles tribute called Come Together at the Yellow Cab. They are playing music from all eras and it’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more! The doors open at 5pm, and music begins at 7pm.
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Foundation Awards $163,000 in Community Grants

The Darke County Foundation recently invited representatives from local non-profit organizations to its annual grant recognition program, held at the new Birchwood Training Center on Jaysville-St. Johns Road in Greenville. These organizations provide valuable services to Darke County residents, enriching and strengthening the well-being of our community. Money for the...
dayton.com

Prehistoric fun: Life-sized dinosaurs at Dayton Convention Center this weekend

Families in the Dayton area will have the opportunity this weekend to see realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at the Dayton Convention Center. Dinosaur Adventure will take guests back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Habitat house taking shape in Mechanicsburg

Habitat For Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) is building its 12th home after the village of Mechanicsburg gifted a lot to Habitat at 141 E. Race St. Volunteer help is most appreciated. “We are thankful for the many churches, businesses, and individuals who come forward to assist in building our...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Oh Crêpe opens in Troy

TROY – Looking for a traditional French crepe? Look no further than Oh Crêpe!. Oh Crêpe recently opened on Aug. 12 and is located at 79 Foss Way in Troy. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Courthouse Square: Next ‘piece of the puzzle’ for downtown Dayton transformation

Also, the property has been used for activities that officials say hurt downtown, like the Ku Klux Klan-affiliated hate group rally in 2019. “What we have today isn’t working,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the new effort along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Courthouse Square is the heart of our economic center downtown and we need to do a better job leveraging this asset.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Wendy’s announces ‘sleek’ new design standard for restaurants

These "Global Next Gen" restaurants, as Wendy's is calling them, will utilize "modernized technology" to help facilitate an increase in digital orders, the company said. The planned improvements will also allow delivery drivers to pick up mobile orders at a dedicated delivery-only walk-up window, separate from the regular drive-thru.
DAYTON, OH
High School Football PRO

Versailles, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

VERSAILLES, OH
dayton.com

Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield

Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent

LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled

LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
LIMA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Concert drew a large crowd

The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

