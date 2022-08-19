ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Securities Files Paperwork to Launch A Crypto Exchange

Seven major domestic securities companies in South Korea have filed to launch their own cryptocurrency exchanges in the country. Local newspaper NewsPim reported the new development on Monday. According to NewsPim, Samsung Securities, Mirae Asset Securities, and five other giant brokerage companies have applied for preliminary approval to operate an...
15% Indians Set Foot in the Crypto Space, KuCoin Study Shows

As of June 2022, the number of crypto investors in India had clocked 115 million, representing 15% of the nation’s population aged 18 to 60 years, according to a survey by crypto exchange KuCoin. The report noted that despite the Indian administration’s hard stance on crypto assets like the...
WisdomTree Adds Polygon and Avalanche to Crypto-Basket ETPs

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., a New York-based exchange-traded fund and exchange-traded product provider and asset manager, announced on Monday that it has added Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX) to indices at two physically backed crypto basket exchange-traded products (ETPs), the WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC) and the WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT). The...
Potential Fed Tightening Driving Short Term Crypto Sentiments: Analyst

The digital currency ecosystem has continued to experience volatility, with a declining market capitalization sweeping across the board. While the combined cryptocurrency market capitalization is down by 1.58% to $1.01 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the losses. Considering the state of the digital currency ecosystem, Morgan Stanley’s analyst, Sheena Shah,...
Australia Announces 'Token Swap' Campaign to Accelerate Crypto Regulation

Australian federal government will implement a "token mapping" exercise to inform future regulation of the country's crypto assets, laying the groundwork for "determining how crypto assets and related services should be regulated," according to Bloomberg. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government would prioritize the implementation of the "token swap"...
NFT Lending Protocol Bend DAO Proposes New Measures against Bankruptcy Crisis

Subject to the bankruptcy crisis caused by depleted Ethereum reserves, NFT lending protocol Bend DAO has proposed new emergency measures pending a governance vote. The NFT lending protocol provides asset collateral for NFT holders by using their NFT assets as collateral to borrow ETH. When someone deposits an NFT into BendDAO, they can borrow up to 40% of the collectable's reserve price in ETH.
NFT Transactions Projected to Hit $40m by 2027 amid Metaverse Trend

Non-fungible token (NFT) transactions are expected to reach $40 million by 2027 as the metaverse trend continues to gain steam, according to a report by Juniper Research. The study noted that a 66.6% growth would be recorded during the forecast period. Per the report:. “NFT transactions will rise from 24...
FTX Derivatives Exchange Revenue Tops $1B in 2021, Report Says

The financial record of FTX Derivatives Exchange for the 2021 financial year has shown that the company’s revenue topped the $1 billion mark, according to leaked earnings documents seen by CNBC. The trading platform, founded in 2019 by Sam Bankman-Fried, has grown amongst the ranks and now stands as...
ChangeNOW Teams Up with Ariva to Create a Crypto Exchange in the Metaverse

ChangeNOW, a non-custodial crypto exchange platform, has created a space within Ariva Wonderland, a metaverse project built on Ariva, a next-generation tourism & travel blockchain protocol. The Ariva metaverse combines virtual reality with the travel theme to create seemingly infinite travel experiences. ChangeNOW, a leading crypto exchange and processing platform,...
Digital Trader BHEX.SG Receives Standard Payment Institution License from MAS

The central bank of Singapore also known as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a standard payment institutional license to BHEX.SG, a digital assets trading platform. According to an announcement made by BHEX.SG, the acquisition of this license was through rigorous examination and investigations all conducted by the...
The Associated Press

Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025

STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (AP) — The leaders of Germany and Canada said Tuesday a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export. Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries. “The market case and the need to scale up was coming and wasn’t quite here yet. Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine has meant that everything gets accelerated,” Trudeau said.
Hackers Steal Cryptos from General Bytes Bitcoin ATM via Zero-day Bug

General Bytes, the world's top three manufactuer of cryptocurrency ATMs, has confirmed that its ATMs have been hacked using a zero-day vulnerability in server ports to steal cryptocurrencies from customers. General Bytes operates over 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs in more than 120 countries and regions to allow people to buy or...
