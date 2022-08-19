Read full article on original website
Newburgh wine bar looking for new owners
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After four years, ‘The Wine Down’ owners are looking for a buyer for their building. According to a social media post, the owners say they have new grandchild to celebrate and a four-year-old grandchild they’d like to spend time with. They say in...
Buy Rare Books During Willard Library’s 4-Day Book Sale in September
Books are a great way to escape the stress of life. They allow you to explore strange, new worlds, get wrapped up in an intense murder mystery, dive into the world of espionage, or lose yourself in a story of romance. You can learn about any aspect of history you're curious about or the life of someone famous. Whatever your taste, Willard Library in downtown Evansville is giving you the chance to stock up on all types of great stories that will keep your attention, including those that are hard to find.
City of Evansville Offering Free Rain Barrels to Residents August 24th
When it rains it pours, as they say, and the City of Evansville Storm Water Management Department is giving you the chance to capture several gallons of that rain with your very own, free rain barrel. What is the Purpose of a Rain Barrel?. The "too-long-didn't-read" version is basically that...
wevv.com
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall
The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend. Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink. “We live […]
Celebrate German Heritage With Kunstfest in New Harmony Indiana
A festival celebrating German heritage and art is taking place in New Harmony this September. New Harmony's biggest event of the year, Kunstfest will return the third weekend in September, taking place Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th. If you've never been before, Kunstfest is one festival you won't want to miss. For one it's set in quaint little New Harmony which is such a cool town, and there's plenty to do to keep you occupied at Kunstfest.
Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 88th Aniversary with Gala and Online Auction
2022 marks a pretty special occasion for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra (EPO) - this year is its 88th anniversary. What's so special about that? I mean, it's not 50, 75, 90, or 100 years - so why is 88 so special? Well, 88 just happens to be the same number of keys on a piano, and I dare say there would be no orchestra (or at least any music to play) without the piano.
Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
Classic Paddlewheeler Riverboat Makes Return Trips to Evansville This Fall
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
Holiday World Investing $6.7 Million to Build Team Member Housing in Santa Claus, IN
We are very fortunate to live within an hour of one of the best theme parks in America. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari hires hundreds of seasonal team members every year. Sometimes that poses a bit of a challenge, even with bus transportation. Compass Commons will provide an affordable place for students from all over the country to live while working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
2022 Free Family Events You Can Find Around So. Indiana and Western Kentucky
Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.
Kentucky Mom Rescues a “Forky” Outside a Local Dollar General Store
If you've ever seen Toy Story 4, you're likely familiar with this guy. That was his big motion picture debut. In that movie, the character Bonnie created Forky as part of school craft project. She made him by sticking eyes and a red pipe cleaner on a spork. And, thus, Forky was born unto the world!
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Baptisttown Culture and Arts Festival offers food and fun
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It was a busy afternoon at the Evansville African American Museum as they held the Baptisttown Culture and Arts Festival on Saturday. The museum has held this festival every month starting with Juneteenth. Saturday’s event featured music, food and vendors. It was a chance for the community to have some fun, […]
Do You Love Movies? Kentucky Entertainment Venue Hosting Movies on the River [VIDEO]
Do you love watching movies? There's a Kentucky Entertainment Venue hosting movies on the river and it's a totally FREE Event. RiverPark Center seeks to improve the quality of life by hosting and presenting diverse arts and civic events, focusing on arts in education. RiverPark Center is a non-profit regional performing art and civic center that entertains and educates nearly 200,000 people – including 25,000 children – annually through nearly 800 events.
Evansville Reptile and Exotic Show Slithering to Town in September
While lizards, snakes, and other exotic animals may not be everyone's idea of the perfect pet, for a lot of folks in the Tri-state, they actually are. In fact, you might be surprised to learn just how many people have an affinity for these creatures. Reputable Breeding Creates Beautiful Beasts.
Holiday World to provide housing for long-distance workers
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Beginning next May, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari says they will be giving eligible team members affordable housing. Park officials are calling the new housing building “Compass Commons”. According to Holiday World’s website, team members must be employed seasonally to qualify to live at Compass Commons. Officials say the housing […]
Southern Indiana Foodpreneurs Will Revitalize Evansville’s Tepe Park Neighborhood
A shared commercial kitchen and garden will help to reduce food insecurity in one of Evansville's underserved neighborhoods. The simple definition of a Foodpreneur is, "Someone who starts their own business in the food or culinary industry." For people that are not in the culinary industry, it is a buzzword that grabs our attention. I know that there are so many talented people in Evansville that could be amazing chefs, but starting your own restaurant from scratch is not cheap. Sharing commercial kitchen space with fellow Foodpreneurs is a smart way to perfect recipes and share them with the community.
Be Prepared! Tox-Away Day Planned in Daviess County, Kentucky
Are you not sure how to dispose of hazardous materials in your garage? The Daviess County Tox-Away Day program can help, and it's right around the corner. This is what CAN and CAN'T be disposed of during the event. Fall clean-up is set to be conducted in Daviess County. It's...
