Dinosaur tracks from 113 million years ago uncovered due to severe drought conditions at Dinosaur Valley State Park
Dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years ago have been revealed at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas due to severe drought conditions that dried up a river, the park said Monday in a statement.
