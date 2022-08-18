Read full article on original website
Which Restaurants Best Represent Lafayette?
Lafayette is known for its great restaurants. Some of the best food in the world can be found in Lafayette Parish. Whether it's award-winning seafood, award-winning boudin, award-winning doughnuts - well, you get the point. We have so many restaurants who excel at their craft. And you can't forget about...
Missing Iberia Parish teen has returned home
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is asking for public assistance in locating a runaway teen.
One injured at Acadiana Mall shooting
Lafayette Police Department Officers are on the scene of a shooting at The Acadiana Mall.
Witnesses recall the shooting in Mall of Acadiana
The Lafayette Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the Acadiana Mall that caused many people to storm out of the building, running for their lives.
Baton Rouge Lawmaker Caught Doing Burnouts, Charged with DWI
DWI arrests tend to raise eyebrows because of the serious nature of them. Someone getting behind the vehicle impaired can be incredibly dangerous not only for that person but for other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians in the area. But when a lawmaker gets charged with DWI that really bothers, and...
18-wheeler crash on I-10 East
According to the Lafayette Police Department, I-10 eastbound is shut down due to a major accident.
Good Samaritan describes rescuing crash victims on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette
UPDATE: 08/20/22 1:06 PM: A major crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette late Friday could have been worse if not for the help of dozens of good Samaritans who stopped to help the victims trapped inside two vehicles. One person, Joshua Johnson of Opelousas, says he was leaving dinner with his wife and kids […]
Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving
A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.
Ville Platte man dies in Evangeline Parish crash
Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. accident on La. 3042, troopers say.
nomadlawyer.org
New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
Police: Physical Altercation Led to Shooting in Barber Shop Near Acadiana Mall Food Court, One Person Injured
UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.
theadvocate.com
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
One person was shot inside a business at the Acadiana Mall
Lafayette Police say one man was shot in a barber shop at Acadiana Mall today. The mall is closed while police investigate
theadvocate.com
Made in Acadiana: Richard family back in the smoked meat business in Church Point
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit because food is such an important part of life in South Louisiana.
EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette
Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to The Ruins on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camelia Boulevard in Lafayette for some delicious cuisine. We sat down with Ashley, manager of The Ruins to talk about (and taste, of course) some of the dishes they offer.
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A car drove through a Family Dollar in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning (August 18). A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am. While police aren't saying...
Investigation underway into fatal house fire
One person is dead following a fire in Youngsville. The fire happened in the 800 block of Austin Rd. around 10:15 this morning.
Lafayette Police investigates shots fired at a gas station
Police officials received a call around midnight regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of West Pinhook Rd.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
Lafayette Police Work Separate Shootings Near Walmart and I-10 Exit
It's been a very busy 24 hours for Lafayette Police as they have had to work two shootings - one at a motel and the other at a gas station.
