UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO