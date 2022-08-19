Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora approves anti-panhandling campaignDavid HeitzAurora, CO
5 things you can do in Douglas County this weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Aurora postpones vote on jail-for-theft billDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Best ways to see Colorado's fall colors from up highMorgan TiltonColorado State
Aurora welcomes pet ducks with permitDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Westword
This New Art Collective Is Taking Over Denver With Augmented Reality
From performance to paintings to poetry, activist art takes many forms. In 1916, Dadaists Hugo Ball and Emmy Hennings mounted the Cabaret Voltaire at a cafe in Zurich, where they invited creatives such as Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee and Sophie Täuber-Arp to join in anarchic performance art that made a statement against the First World War. In 1937, Pablo Picasso painted "Guernica," a legendary piece of anti-war protest art. On October 7, 1955, Allen Ginsberg read his visionary poem "Howl" for the first time at San Francisco's Six Gallery, upbraiding American consumerism and extolling sexual liberation.
Westword
Where to Find the Best Beer-and-Pizza Duos in Denver
Pizza and beer are an iconic duo in the culinary world. The two not only pair well together, but also inherently enhance the other. “They’re two things that have a bit of nostalgia and happiness and comfort,” says Drew Watson, who co-owns Hops & Pie, at 3920 Tennyson Street, with his wife, Leah.
Westword
Tag City: Denver Bars and Restaurants Struggle With Graffiti
While Denver is home to a lot of impressive street art, there has been a influx of another kind of painting in the city, and restaurants and bars are being targeted. Tagging is on the rise, and the damage is costing owners thousands of dollars in repair fees and security.
Westword
Autumn Is Coming...and So Is the Deadline for Our Fall Arts Guide
This long, hot summer is almost over. Are you ready for fall?. After two years of pivoting, we're looking forward to a new cultural season where we can stay in our seats, riveted by the action on the stage. Or in the park, or in the parking lot, or in any one of the inventive new performance spaces that will debut this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
Reader: Radio? I'd Rather Listen to Nothing
Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. Michael Roberts did a deep dive into the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, and found that a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate...
The concert promoter who forever changed Denver’s music scene
The year was 1967, and a 27-year-old Chicago-native had just arrived in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury District, which at the time was serving as the unofficial epicenter of the "Summer of Love" movement that was sweeping across the nation.
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town
The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
Westword
Social Sightings: Three New Lunches (and a Happy Hour) to Try
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. In February, the California-based Water Grill opened its...
RELATED PEOPLE
Westword
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
Whoa! This is the last full week of August, and the calendar is packed with free events, both serious and silly. Get curious, get moving...but above all, get out and enjoy this city. Keep reading for ten of the best free things to do in and around Denver this week,...
Westword
Peter Boyles on His Surprising Return to KNUS Radio
On April 1, Peter Boyles helmed what was advertised as his final radio show for KNUS, at 710 AM, following an on-air health event that convinced him it was time to hang up his microphone for good — and in remarks made in the days prior to that broadcast, he poured cold water on the prospect of a part-time comeback down the line. "I don't want to do fill-in work or work on the weekends," he stressed.
Denver sober bar Awake closes temporarily for hopeful relocation
Denver's first sober bar is going into hibernation while it looks for a new location. Awake opened last year and has become a popular option for people who want a bar atmosphere without alcohol.We visited the bar in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, where owner Billy Wynne told CBS4 this closure would be temporary. Awake bills itself as one of the only sober bars in the country. It's an idea that's made the bar so popular it's outgrown its current location.Awake was expected to be open for business at its soon-to-be old location for the last time on Sunday, before...
Westword
Reader: Here's to 25 More Years of South Park!
Last August, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told Governor Jared Polis that they were indeed buying Casa Bonita. While a major remodeling project continues there, Parker and Stone returned to Colorado this month for their South Park: 25th Anniversary Concert. In advance of that two-night stand, Emily...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Weeknd’s Show In Denver Was Amazing. Here Are 25+ Pix We Took
After two years of delays, The Weeknd finally brought his After Hours Til Dawn Tour through Denver, which was absolutely amazing. Here are some sick pix in case you missed the show. Pictures From The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour. It feels like we waited forever for this show,...
Westword
Reader: I'll Miss La Casa de Manuel, and My Favorite Green Chile
After 68 years, La Casa de Manuel may finally close for good. Its home at 3158 Larimer Street, a prime corner lot, is for sale, and at 84, Manuel Silva isn't ready for another move. Silva came to Denver in the ’50s with his father, mother and eight siblings; the family had $500 in life savings and dreams of opening a restaurant. They leased space at 2010 Larimer Street; by the ’70s, Silva had taken over the spot and changed the name of the restaurant to La Casa de Manuel.
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Westword
RiNo Art District Hires Charity Von Guinness as Executive Director
In 2003, the City of Denver issued its River North Plan, covering the area "northeast of downtown Denver between Park Avenue West and Interstate 70 and its interchange with Brighton Boulevard," an area "with enormous potential to create a unique community that will take its position among Denver’s great places." The boundaries included the old Denargo Market, empty lots and industrial warehouses, as well as some studios occupied by savvy artists making use of the dilapidated storefronts and other buildings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westword
Marijuana Business Mentorship Program Launches in Denver
Some ideas just need a little backing to get off the ground in the business world. But if marijuana is involved, that help can be harder to find, according to Black CannaBusiness founders Brandon Wyatt and Todd Hughes. The two men know what business resources can do for budding entrepreneurs....
America's Mountain gets another round of summer snow
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur
DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
denverite.com
Denver’s Chicano community celebrates Northside culture at La Raza Park Day
It’s been a little over a year since Denver’s Chicano community marked the official renaming of the Sunnyside’s La Raza Park at 1501 W 38th Ave. But celebrating Northside Chicano culture at the park has been a decades-old tradition that will continue this weekend. The park was...
Comments / 1