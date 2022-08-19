Denver Golf, which runs the city's municipal courses and driving ranges, wants to raise greens fees to keep up with rising costs. "We are at the point where if we don’t raise fees and generate more revenue, you’ll notice it in course conditions and everything else, because we won’t have the money to pay off our expenses," says Scott Rethlake, director of Denver Golf. While Denver Golf is an entity of the City of Denver, it operates through the Golf Enterprise Fund, and its budget is derived from the revenues it takes in rather than the city's general fund.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO