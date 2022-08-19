Read full article on original website
Westword
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
Whoa! This is the last full week of August, and the calendar is packed with free events, both serious and silly. Get curious, get moving...but above all, get out and enjoy this city. Keep reading for ten of the best free things to do in and around Denver this week,...
Westword
Marijuana Business Mentorship Program Launches in Denver
Some ideas just need a little backing to get off the ground in the business world. But if marijuana is involved, that help can be harder to find, according to Black CannaBusiness founders Brandon Wyatt and Todd Hughes. The two men know what business resources can do for budding entrepreneurs....
Westword
The Bus Is Free in August, but Drivers Sometimes Pay the Price
I’ve always loved riding the bus, and regularly took RTD's 52 line from Regis University to downtown Denver for internships, Rockies games and bar crawls when I was in college. I never felt unsafe, and once when I fell asleep on my way to work after staying too late at a Fourth of July party, a fellow commuter who knew my stop woke me and made sure I didn't miss it.
Westword
Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!
There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
Westword
Denver Police's War on F-Words Costs City $128K
In September 2020, activists Brian Loma and Mikel Whitney filed suit against the City and County of Denver and several Denver Police Department officers over an incident two years earlier, during which the pair were essentially arrested for using variations on the word "fuck." Now, Loma reveals that officials have agreed to settle the case for $128,002. But for Loma, the cash is less important than the complaint's impact on the way the DPD does business.
Westword
This New Art Collective Is Taking Over Denver With Augmented Reality
From performance to paintings to poetry, activist art takes many forms. In 1916, Dadaists Hugo Ball and Emmy Hennings mounted the Cabaret Voltaire at a cafe in Zurich, where they invited creatives such as Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee and Sophie Täuber-Arp to join in anarchic performance art that made a statement against the First World War. In 1937, Pablo Picasso painted "Guernica," a legendary piece of anti-war protest art. On October 7, 1955, Allen Ginsberg read his visionary poem "Howl" for the first time at San Francisco's Six Gallery, upbraiding American consumerism and extolling sexual liberation.
Westword
Where to Find the Best Beer-and-Pizza Duos in Denver
Pizza and beer are an iconic duo in the culinary world. The two not only pair well together, but also inherently enhance the other. “They’re two things that have a bit of nostalgia and happiness and comfort,” says Drew Watson, who co-owns Hops & Pie, at 3920 Tennyson Street, with his wife, Leah.
Westword
RiNo Art District Hires Charity Von Guinness as Executive Director
In 2003, the City of Denver issued its River North Plan, covering the area "northeast of downtown Denver between Park Avenue West and Interstate 70 and its interchange with Brighton Boulevard," an area "with enormous potential to create a unique community that will take its position among Denver’s great places." The boundaries included the old Denargo Market, empty lots and industrial warehouses, as well as some studios occupied by savvy artists making use of the dilapidated storefronts and other buildings.
Westword
Denver Voters Will Decide on a Property Tax Increase for Libraries
In November, Denver voters will decide whether to increase property taxes and send that new revenue to the Denver Public Library system. "The City and County of Denver deserves a strong library system," Amy Brimah, chair of the Denver Public Library Friends Foundation board of trustees, said during the August 22 meeting of Denver City Council before its members voted 11-1 to forward a property-tax increase measure to the November ballot. "This will allow the City of Denver’s library system to continue to thrive."
Westword
Tag City: Denver Bars and Restaurants Struggle With Graffiti
While Denver is home to a lot of impressive street art, there has been a influx of another kind of painting in the city, and restaurants and bars are being targeted. Tagging is on the rise, and the damage is costing owners thousands of dollars in repair fees and security.
Westword
Reader: I'll Miss La Casa de Manuel, and My Favorite Green Chile
After 68 years, La Casa de Manuel may finally close for good. Its home at 3158 Larimer Street, a prime corner lot, is for sale, and at 84, Manuel Silva isn't ready for another move. Silva came to Denver in the ’50s with his father, mother and eight siblings; the family had $500 in life savings and dreams of opening a restaurant. They leased space at 2010 Larimer Street; by the ’70s, Silva had taken over the spot and changed the name of the restaurant to La Casa de Manuel.
Westword
Fore! Denver Golf Wants to Raise Fees to Cover Increased Costs
Denver Golf, which runs the city's municipal courses and driving ranges, wants to raise greens fees to keep up with rising costs. "We are at the point where if we don’t raise fees and generate more revenue, you’ll notice it in course conditions and everything else, because we won’t have the money to pay off our expenses," says Scott Rethlake, director of Denver Golf. While Denver Golf is an entity of the City of Denver, it operates through the Golf Enterprise Fund, and its budget is derived from the revenues it takes in rather than the city's general fund.
Westword
Denver Cops Limiting Info to Murder Victim's Brother After He Spoke to Westword
In June, Dedrick Harris talked with Westword about his frustration over the lack of progress being made by the Denver Police Department regarding its investigation into the May murder of his brother, Marquise Harris — and at the time, he said he wondered if detectives looking into the incident might be slow-rolling the inquiry because he and Marquise had sued the DPD over separate arrests involving the brothers, both of which were captured on video.
Westword
Metro Denver Crime: Weekend Marked by Shootings, Stabbings
Violence again flared in the metro area over the weekend of August 19-21, with multiple shootings and stabbings in Denver and Aurora, and a drive-by shooting in Longmont claiming the life of a thirteen-year-old who'd been playing basketball in a park. Although the Denver Police Department recorded more than 100...
Westword
Peter Boyles on His Surprising Return to KNUS Radio
On April 1, Peter Boyles helmed what was advertised as his final radio show for KNUS, at 710 AM, following an on-air health event that convinced him it was time to hang up his microphone for good — and in remarks made in the days prior to that broadcast, he poured cold water on the prospect of a part-time comeback down the line. "I don't want to do fill-in work or work on the weekends," he stressed.
Westword
Social Sightings: Three New Lunches (and a Happy Hour) to Try
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. In February, the California-based Water Grill opened its...
Westword
Reader: Radio? I'd Rather Listen to Nothing
Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. Michael Roberts did a deep dive into the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, and found that a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate...
