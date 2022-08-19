ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
voiceofalexandria.com

Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota

(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
96.7 The River

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
WHO 13

The Iowa State fair announced this year’s best new food

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food delight. […]
96.7 The River

WACOSA Theater Workshop Coming To GRRL

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library is hosting an all-abilities theater workshop this next week. The WACOSA Kids all-abilities theater workshop is next Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 am until noon. The two-day adaptive event for kids and their families is based on the book “We’re Going On...
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

