Will This “Overrated” State Fair Vendor Clear a $1M Again This Year?
The Minnesota State Fair begins this week. Attendance is expected to be back at pre-pandemic levels. And they are still looking for some workers. So, if you are at least 15 years old, you can work at the fair. Check their website for details on how you can apply. Last...
Fly Away From of Minnesota for Only $49 This Fall
Sun Country Airlines promotional emails can feel a bit torturous at times. You go to check your inbox and see an email for a trip to a fun place, but you're stuck behind a desk. At least they provide a good opportunity to daydream. Sun Country's latest offer includes $49...
Win Your Way Into Counting Crows and The Wallflowers at the State Fair
It's a Winning Weekend with 96.7 The River! We have tickets to see Counting Crows and The Wallflowers in the Grand Stand at the Minnesota State Fair. The show is happening Friday, August 26th. Download the River Mobile App to your phone, and listen for code word Friday, August 19th...
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Stay in this “Shire in the Woods” Airbnb an Hour & a Half from St. Cloud
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
Let’s Make The “Toaster Tree” Minnesota’s #1 Attraction
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
The Final Summertime By George Of The Year Is Set For Wednesday
If you have been putting off getting to Summertime By George this summer, your time is about run out! The final chapter of the weekly concert series is set for Wednesday, August 24th when the Fabulous Armadillos take the stage. Summertime By George has grown into one of the area's...
Kingston Trio to Perform 2 Shows in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A top folk music act of the 1950s and 60s is stopping in St. Cloud. The Kingston Trio will be performing two shows at Pioneer Place Theater on Saturday, September 10th one at 3:00 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m. In 1957 the Kingston Trio emerged from...
voiceofalexandria.com
Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota
(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
Valleyfair Is Minnesota’s Best Entertainment Venue [OPINION]
There are a lot of great places to take the family for a good time in Minnesota. Mall of America with Nickelodeon Universe, the zoos, parks, lakes, etc... the list is essentially endless. Maybe it's just because my kid is a certain age or because of the memories I have...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
The deal reportedly involves Bemidji and two lakes to be named later.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
The Iowa State fair announced this year’s best new food
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food delight. […]
WACOSA Theater Workshop Coming To GRRL
ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library is hosting an all-abilities theater workshop this next week. The WACOSA Kids all-abilities theater workshop is next Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 am until noon. The two-day adaptive event for kids and their families is based on the book “We’re Going On...
