Winter Springs, FL

Midday update: Family disagrees with shooting death arrest

While Winter Haven police announced the arrest of a murder suspect -- who is related to the victim -- not all family members are convinced that police have the right guy. Demetrick Brown, a 27-year-old father of two, was killed during a Fourth of July block party. His uncle was arrested for his murder last week.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Company will pay you $1,000 to taste Trader Joe's new fall products

ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love Trader Joe's? This might be the job for you. FinanceBuzz wants to pay one lucky person $1,000 to taste Trader Joe's new fall products and give their reviews! The company is looking for a ‘Pumpkin Spice Pundit’ – and it goes without saying that you must love pumpkin.
ORLANDO, FL

