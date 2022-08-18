ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love Trader Joe's? This might be the job for you. FinanceBuzz wants to pay one lucky person $1,000 to taste Trader Joe's new fall products and give their reviews! The company is looking for a ‘Pumpkin Spice Pundit’ – and it goes without saying that you must love pumpkin.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO