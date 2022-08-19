ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Violence Against Women#Love Island#Social Media Influencer#Violent Crime#Thames Valley Police
BBC

Javell Morgan death: Two men charged with murder of stab victim

Two men have been charged with murdering a man stabbed to death after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan was found injured by police after midnight on Monday in Claremont Road after the annual festival in Moss Side. The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital where he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder

Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tyson Fury makes emotional knife plea over cousin's death

Boxer Tyson Fury has called on the government to introduce stronger punishments for knife crime after his cousin was killed in a stabbing. The heavyweight champion said on social media "RIP Rico Burton", who was "stabbed in the neck" overnight. Fury compared knife crime to a "pandemic", adding, "you don't...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Owami Davies: What we know about her disappearance

Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace more than 45 days ago. She was last seen in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, the lead detective has admitted they are "playing catch up" and are working through over 100 potential sightings of Owami.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes

A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool shooting: Girl, 9, shot dead and two injured

A nine-year-old girl has died after being shot in Liverpool. A man was reported to have fired a gun in a house on Kingsheath Avenue in Dovecot at 22:00 BST on Monday. The girl was shot in the chest and died in hospital, while a man also suffered gunshot wounds to his body and a woman was shot in the hand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says

Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop

A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks

A woman died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit another vehicle and ended up on Piccadilly line tracks. The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after the car hit a Tesla by Park Royal Tube station at 03:50 BST.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rico Burton: Man charged with murder of Tyson Fury's cousin

A man has been charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton. Mr Burton, 31, was stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said. Liam O'Prey, 21, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Catterick: Police stop car with missing bonnet and bodywork

The driver of a car with no bonnet and missing bodywork was stopped after they drove past traffic police. Officers spotted the vehicle while they were on patrol in Catterick on Monday, according to North Yorkshire Police. A force spokesperson said it "doesn't take exceptional eyesight" to see what was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

