Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Bodies in suitcases mystery deepens as it's revealed mum left the country four years before her children's remains were found in a storage unit
A woman believed to be a family member of the two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police say. The woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there was no record of departure since then, a police officer told Reuters.
BBC
Cleveland Police officer 'urinated in fitting room', panel told
A police officer is facing the sack for allegedly urinating in a shop fitting room while drinking off duty and then lying to her bosses about it. A disciplinary panel was told PC Amelia Shearer relieved herself in Urban Outfitters in York on 11 September. Staff saw a puddle of...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Two men charged with murder of stab victim
Two men have been charged with murdering a man stabbed to death after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan was found injured by police after midnight on Monday in Claremont Road after the annual festival in Moss Side. The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital where he was...
BBC
Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder
Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
BBC
Tyson Fury makes emotional knife plea over cousin's death
Boxer Tyson Fury has called on the government to introduce stronger punishments for knife crime after his cousin was killed in a stabbing. The heavyweight champion said on social media "RIP Rico Burton", who was "stabbed in the neck" overnight. Fury compared knife crime to a "pandemic", adding, "you don't...
BBC
Woman killed in Liverpool shooting was not intended target, police say
A woman who died after being shot at her own home was not the intended target of the attack, police have said. Ashley Dale was found wounded in her back garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday and died a short time later in hospital. Her...
BBC
Owami Davies: What we know about her disappearance
Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace more than 45 days ago. She was last seen in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, the lead detective has admitted they are "playing catch up" and are working through over 100 potential sightings of Owami.
BBC
'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes
A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
BBC
Liverpool shooting: Girl, 9, shot dead and two injured
A nine-year-old girl has died after being shot in Liverpool. A man was reported to have fired a gun in a house on Kingsheath Avenue in Dovecot at 22:00 BST on Monday. The girl was shot in the chest and died in hospital, while a man also suffered gunshot wounds to his body and a woman was shot in the hand.
BBC
Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says
Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
BBC
Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop
A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
BBC
Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks
A woman died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit another vehicle and ended up on Piccadilly line tracks. The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after the car hit a Tesla by Park Royal Tube station at 03:50 BST.
BBC
Rico Burton: Man charged with murder of Tyson Fury's cousin
A man has been charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton. Mr Burton, 31, was stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said. Liam O'Prey, 21, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody...
BBC
Catterick: Police stop car with missing bonnet and bodywork
The driver of a car with no bonnet and missing bodywork was stopped after they drove past traffic police. Officers spotted the vehicle while they were on patrol in Catterick on Monday, according to North Yorkshire Police. A force spokesperson said it "doesn't take exceptional eyesight" to see what was...
