5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com
Shop Talk: The Garage on 25
In 2015, four women who had recently and independently experienced life-changing events—Susan Brady, Ellen Schwab, Kaye Youngblood and Joan Rickert—came together to pursue an entrepreneurial project they hoped would provide an opportunity to heal from life’s challenges. The result was The Garage on 25, which has grown to include the works of 80 contributing vendors who make and repurpose home décor, furnishings and accessories.
my40.tv
JK's Kitchen, beloved breakfast, lunch spot in south Asheville, to close doors
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A beloved breakfast, lunch and brunch spot for south Asheville has announced it will be closing its doors. JK's Kitchen, located off Long Shoals Road, made a post on Facebook Saturday evening, Aug. 20, that they "hope to remain open" until Sunday, Aug. 28. The...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
tribpapers.com
Gibson Preps Warhorses for WHC Battles
Black Mountain – New head coach Zach Gibson brings Pisgah Bear gritty success to Owen football, to further revive fierce willpower in the Swannanoa Valley. Gibson, 29, a 2011 Enka grad, played offensive line and linebacker for Enka and Mars Hill. He graduated from UNC-Asheville in 2017. He coached at Enka in 2014-16, Asheville High in 2016-17, and the past four seasons at Pisgah. He ran a hybrid Wing T as a PHS offensive under Brett Chappell for three years. The fast-rising coach was also the OC for AHS under David Burdette. Gibson also credits the Wilkins coaching family from Enka for his development.
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
iheart.com
Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.
biltmorebeacon.com
Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's
Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint in downtown Asheville early Saturday morning.
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
my40.tv
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
Police: Asheville woman wanted for breaking, entering
Asheville Police are looking for a woman with several open warrants related to breaking and entering incidents in the area.
Deputies locate missing woman in Henderson Co.
The missing Hendersonville woman was found safe, according to deputies.
my40.tv
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Deputies look for missing man in Buncombe Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last heard from on August 16 in Buncombe County.
tribpapers.com
Hotel Remains Unfinished, Supply Chain Issues Says Owner
Woodfin – The owner of an unfinished hotel in Woodfin, which began construction in 2018 with a permit pulled for the project in 2017, said the building remains incomplete due to the inability to get materials. The building is located at 4 Reynolds Mountain Blvd, off of the Weaverville Hwy.
Mountain Xpress
Public weighs in on hospital applicants
Three hospital systems — AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare/Mission Health and Novant Health — are jousting for the opportunity to build a facility in Western North Carolina. During an Aug. 12 public hearing at A-B Tech, members of the public got to voice their opinions on who should provide the area’s newest hospital beds.
