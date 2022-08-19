Read full article on original website
Tuchel bewails ‘two presents’, bad execution in Chelsea debacle against Leeds United at Elland Road
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch boldly declared that no one will ever “out work” or “out run” his team, and while that was certainly true today, their 3-0 victory owed far more to what Chelsea did — or didn’t do. As expected, Elland...
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
After two frustrating draws in the first two games of the season, Liverpool will look to correct the course of their 2022-23 Premier League season with a win in the crucial Northwest Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. The Reds scraped together draws in each of the previous games and have lacked their ruthless edge, despite bright performances by a few players.
Everton at Fleetwood: Predicted Line-Up | Changes for the Cup?
Everton will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season when they go to League One side Fleetwood town in the second round of the EFL Cup. The big question is though, how much of a risk will Frank be looking to take in terms of team selection with a busy period of games set to be upon us.
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
Youri Tielemans price expected to drop
Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
Five Things From A Resolute 1-0 Win Over Middlesbrough
Aside from Tyrese Fornah’s formidable strike, one of the pleasing aspects of the latest home win against Boro was in how it came to be. In contrast to the high-octane, heavy-metal pressing that Blackburn could not cope with, this performance was much more measured, calm and, at times, anti-football.
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
After a challenging first couple games, Chelsea enter a sequence of eminently winnable games beginning with today’s visit to Elland Road. Three points here are already necessary to keep up with the early leaders as well. Tuchel has selected the exact lineup that the WAGNH community voted for as...
Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?
With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors
There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
FAO the Sunderland powerbrokers: Please make me happy and give Ross Stewart a new deal!
As we all know the modern-day football transfer market is volatile, unpredictable, and just a little bit crazy. With TV and sponsorship revenues skyrocketing the purse strings are looser then ever, agents and hangers-on are more influential, and the deals themselves are increasingly complex. Meanwhile, Sky Sports News chronicles the dramatic goings-on with barely-disguised glee, their reporters practically salivating over the latest hot rumours.
Monday August 22nd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Lampard’s comments on Gordon amid reports of Chelsea’s third bid
For a player who is reportedly the subject of a £60 million bid, Anthony Gordon was amazingly light-hearted at Fleetwood Town during Everton’s Carabao Cup Second Round win over the League One side today. He had a ready smile on his face whenever the camera panned to him, whether it was while he sat on the bench during the game or even as he kicked the ball around at halftime with his teammates, Gordon did not seem a player weighed down by the burden of expectation or indeed one that has indicated that he wants to leave for Chelsea.
Gut Feelings for Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
It’s Matchday 3! Manchester City take on Newcastle at St. James’ Park today, and the Bitter and Blue staff give our predictions for the match. We have a incredible record at Newcastle, losing just once in 16 league and cup visits and I think that’ll continue on Sunday. City and Newcastle are the only PL teams not to have conceded yet, and I think by the end of the day that’ll just be City. I’m going for a comfortable 3-0 win for the blues.
Everton 1-0 Fleetwood: Live Blog & How To Watch | Second half underway
48’ - The camera spent a lot of time on Anthony Gordon as he warmed up at the break. The youngster looked cheerful and light-hearted. Vinagre brings Baker down as he flies past him and is booked. 47’ - Rondon finds Gray, who can play in Vinagre but the...
Sunderland face an interesting week until Norwich arrive on Wearside
Whichever way you look at it, the start of Sunderland’s 2022/2023 Championship season has exceeded our expectations. During the summer, we might have dreamed about the team storming the division and delivering a second promotion in as many seasons, but realistically, I think that we were all hoping that the side would simply be competitive during a season where consolidation in the second tier is the aim.
Talking Tactics: Michael O'Neill fails to emulate Sunderland as Black Cats win 1-0 at Stoke
Alex Neil deployed his Sunderland side in his tried and tested 3-Box-3 formation again in the weekend’s win at Stoke. The only change from the loss against Sheffield United was the suspended Dan Neil being replaced by Jay Matete. Corry Evans, however, did make a welcome return from injury and started on the bench.
Lasses Score Predictions: What will happen when SAFC Women take on Durham today?
I expect that we will come out on top, and that Nicki Gears will score a brace against her former side. This is now a proper derby that gets a little bit edgier every time a player moves up or down the River Wear, and is basically the barometer for where each side lies in terms of its development. We have had a great summer in the transfer market, and Mel will have prepared meticulously for this match.
Official: West Ham sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea
Chelsea left back Emerson Palmieri has completed his move across London, joining West Ham United today in a £13+2m deal and signing a four-year contract good through 2026, with the option to extend it by a further year. Emerson leaves the Blues after five seasons but only 71 appearances,...
Cannon signs new Everton deal after grabbing brace against Manchester United
It’s becoming a bit of a pleasant experience watching Paul Tait’s Everton Under 21 team this season. On Friday night at the Pure Stadium, Southport, they did miss the opportunity to top the fledgling Premier League 2 table as they recovered from being two goals down to draw 2-2 but it’s the good signs and player performances that are the encouraging things for Evertonians to see right now.
Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Staff takeaways from Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool. Pauly - Erik Ten Hag gets pragmatic and scores a big win. From the moment he’s arrived Erik Ten Hag has been very clear about how he’s wanted Manchester United to play. There was just one problem, Ten Hag’s style involves playing possession football and Manchester United do not have the players to play that way.
