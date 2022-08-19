ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Clinical trial offers more than a glimpse into eye treatments

Clinical trial offers more than a glimpse into eye treatments: A new clinical trial researching treatment for patients with sight loss as a result of diabetes has shown a type of laser treatment to be both cost effective and non-invasive, offering the best option for patients and healthcare providers. There...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Breakthrough discovery in engineered immune cells

Melbourne researchers have successfully engineered human immune cells to model an infection common among immunocompromised children in a breakthrough discovery, paving the way for new drug testing and treatments. The research, led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and published in Stem Cell Reports, used cutting-edge stem cell technology to...
SCIENCE

