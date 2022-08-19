ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders viewers predict that Callum and Ben will be reunited by a terrible tragedy

By Steven Murphy
Fans of EastEnders couple Ballum – aka Ben and Callum – were devastated when Thursday’s episode of the soap saw them split for good.

However, some viewers are convinced this isn’t the end. And they think they’ve worked out just what will bring the pair back together.

Lewis' kidnapping took a dramatic turn (Image credit: BBC)

This week’s episodes have concentrated on Sam and Phil’s revenge plan against Lewis, who raped Ben back in May.

After the siblings kidnapped the former barman, Ben had the chance to deliver the ultimate payback by killing his attacker.

But while Ben let Lewis live, the showdown made him realise that for him to move on, he had to report Lewis to the police and set himself on a path to healing.

Ben's trip to the police station saw him making a confession (Image credit: BBC)

There was a twist, however, when Callum was on duty at the station when Ben arrived. Ben had to finally tell Callum the truth about what Lewis did to him.

Callum was shocked to finally discover the reason for Ben’s behaviour over the last few months and his heart broke for his husband.

Callum begged Ben to take him back. But Ben refused, knowing they had to stay apart so he couldn't be the source of Callum's pain any longer and concentrate on his recovery.

Ballum fans may have to hold on for their reunion (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers were heartbroken as the scene ended with Callum and Ben holding hands, but knowing they can't be together.

It seemed this marked the final end for the pair after months of agony for both of them.

However, viewers reckon it isn’t over yet.

Lexi, Lola and Ben's unconventional family might be torn apart (Image credit: BBC)

The next big storyline rumoured to be hitting Walford this year is that Lola will be diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

With Lola the mum of Ben’s daughter, Lexi, this news will affect Ben deeply. Meanwhile, when Ben and Callum were together, Callum was very much a second dad to Lexi.

So, viewers reckon this terrible tragedy ­­– which is rumoured to see Lola die later this year – will see Ben and Callum seek comfort in each other, before taking over Lexi’s upbringing when her mum is no longer around.

“With Lola passing away, I think they’re lining up a reunion to have Ben and Callum to be Lexi’s parents,” said one. While another agreed. “I wonder if one of the things Lola will ask before she dies is for Callum to adopt Lexi. Lola knows how much Lexi adores Callum.”

While EastEnders haven't officially yet confirmed the Lola storyline, the sad plot is expected to kick off this autumn.

Will losing one of their closest friends make Ben and Callum realise they need each other in their lives?

EastEnders screens Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV.

