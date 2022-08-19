Effective: 2022-08-22 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McKinley; Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Sandoval. In west central New Mexico, McKinley. * WHEN...Until 545 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Sandoval and Northeastern McKinley Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO