Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
butlerradio.com
Sara A. Bowlden
Sara A. Bowlden, 72, of Butler passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born in Chicago on September 14, 1949 to the late Henry and Agnes “Rusty” (Nowakowski) Bowlden. Sara focused on her education and received her Master’s Degree in social work and went on to work in hospitals. Most of her career was spent at St. Francis Catholic Hospital of Pittsburgh. She was known to be extremely intelligent, hardworking, loving, and caring, while also a bit stubborn. She was loved and will be forever missed. Sara is survived by her nieces Jennifer Bowlden and Marjorie (Timothy) Schurr. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Peter Bowlden. All services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
cranberryeagle.com
Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride commemorates 15th, and final, year
PETROLIA — The sound of community was audible in the rumble of wheels as upward of 200 motorcycists revved their engines and rode out in procession from the Beer Garden in Petrolia for the Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride on Saturday morning. The riders have met on the third Saturday in...
butlerradio.com
‘Summer Fest’ Comes To Broad St.
Some local students will be enjoying an event marking the last week of summer vacation in the City of Butler tomorrow. Summer Fest will be held at Broad Street School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Students from Emily Brittain and McQuistion schools are scheduled to attend. The district...
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
butlerradio.com
School Year Begins In Seneca Valley & Karns City
It’s the first day of school for a couple of districts in Butler County. Students at Seneca Valley and Karns City head back to class today. Meanwhile juniors and seniors at North Catholic will have their first day as well as part of a staggered start of to the year.
butlerradio.com
Kos and Porch medal Butler to golf win
The Butler boys golf team defeated North Hills 194-230 Monday at Slippery Rock Golf Club. Wyatt Kos and Ryan Porch shared medalist honors for the Golden Tornado with a pair of 36’s. Ben Hohn added a 39. Butler is now 3-1 overall, and 1-1 in section play.
Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
Billy Joel’s original band members performing in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highlands Health’s annual fundraising concert event will be welcoming The Lords of 52nd Street: Legends of Billy Joel Band at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown. The concert takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and will help Highlands Health Free Medical Clinic with medical, pharmaceutical and wellness services […]
butlerradio.com
Colleges Ready For First Day Of Classes
The first day of the fall semester begins for college students in the area. Both Butler County Community College and Slippery Rock University return to classes today. Slippery Rock will see over 8,000 students between graduates and undergraduates enroll this semester. Butler County Community College meanwhile has 1,980 students set...
There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is Amazing
A day spent amongst cute animals promises one thing: pure happiness. From furry goats to turtles and even puppies, this petting zoo in Pennsylvania is full of so many adorable animals to meet and the best part of all is that it's attached to a wonderful restaurant, gift shop, and a mini golf course. This destination is perfect for a day of family fun. Keep reading to learn more.
5 nonstop routes returning to Pittsburgh International Airport this fall
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Looking to take a trip to a warmer destination in the cold months ahead?. Pittsburgh International Airport just announced the return of five nonstop routes starting this fall. Southwest to Houston-Hobby, resumes Nov. 12 (Saturdays) Spirit to Tampa, resumes Nov. 17 (daily) Spirit to Fort...
butlerradio.com
Gas Prices Drop Another Nickel Over Last Week
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by a nickel over the past week to settle at $4.26 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
Steven Laine Appel
Steven Laine Appel, 66, of Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Steven was born in Pomona, California on April 10, 1956. He was the son of Jean Kendrick Borden and the late Donald Appel. He was a 1974 graduate of...
butlerradio.com
Frank Leon Moculski
Frank Leon Moculski, age 75, of Butler, passed away the morning of August 19, 2022 at his residence with his wife by his side following an illness. Frank was a Butler High School graduate and proudly served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968, a specialist 4th class where he earned a military conduct medal. He was of the catholic faith.
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Beginning Crack Sealing Project
Work is set for a number of roads in Butler Township for the next two weeks. Officials say they will be starting a crack sealing project on some roads in the township starting today. They ask that drivers be patient if they come upon areas where crews are working. The...
Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest for 2nd year
The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall.
Flooding closes road in Cresson
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting another 'Pet-A-Palooza'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding a celebration for its furry friends today. It's another "Pet-A-Palooza!" That means it will be an afternoon of music, kids' activities, giveaways, and sweet treats for the animals. It will provide an opportunity to meet the animals that are available for adoption which include dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and even ducks. Pet-A-Palooza takes place from noon until 3 p.m. at HARP's East Side campus.
Old Freeport Road to close for several months due to construction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting tomorrow morning in O'Hara Township, part of Old Freeport Road will be closed to traffic for several months.Public Works said crews would begin repairs on Squaw Run Bridge No. 7.Traffic will be detoured using Freeport Road. Work is expected to wrap up in November.
