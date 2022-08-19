Sara A. Bowlden, 72, of Butler passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born in Chicago on September 14, 1949 to the late Henry and Agnes “Rusty” (Nowakowski) Bowlden. Sara focused on her education and received her Master’s Degree in social work and went on to work in hospitals. Most of her career was spent at St. Francis Catholic Hospital of Pittsburgh. She was known to be extremely intelligent, hardworking, loving, and caring, while also a bit stubborn. She was loved and will be forever missed. Sara is survived by her nieces Jennifer Bowlden and Marjorie (Timothy) Schurr. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Peter Bowlden. All services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO