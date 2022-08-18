Read full article on original website
buckscountyherald.com
Physician Women, Gwen Stoltz for PA HD 143 to host Reproductive Rights & Healthcare Town Hall
The Gwen Stoltz campaign and Physician Women for Democratic Principles host a Reproductive Rights & Healthcare Town Hall on the Perkasie campus of Bucks County Community College, One Hillendale Road, Perkasie, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. The event will highlight abortion as a health-care issue and the...
buckscountyherald.com
Immigrant rights group sets meeting
Immigrant Rights Action, a nonprofit that educates and organizes immigrants and allies with the goal of building relationships and empowering change, is celebrating the first anniversary of its Comité de Liderazgo/Community Leadership Committee. The immigrant community members have volunteered in efforts that empower and uplift others within the immigrant community.
