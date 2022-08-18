ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Immigrant rights group sets meeting

Immigrant Rights Action, a nonprofit that educates and organizes immigrants and allies with the goal of building relationships and empowering change, is celebrating the first anniversary of its Comité de Liderazgo/Community Leadership Committee. The immigrant community members have volunteered in efforts that empower and uplift others within the immigrant community.

