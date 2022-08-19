ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford

A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

City leaders in New Haven canvass neighborhoods to promote school attendance

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is getting its students ready for the school year. School officials launched the New Haven Public Schools 2022 Community Canvass, encouraging school attendance. The mayor is joined by the superintendent, educators, school staff and volunteers knocking on doors in neighborhoods in New Haven.
Eyewitness News

Gov. highlights economy, job growth at company in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s economy is making progress. Unemployment is down, and last month the state gained 6,500 jobs. Governor Ned Lamont is crediting some of his initiatives for making this happen. Lamont is running for re-election, and this is the kind of news that he wants people...
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Middletown, CT
City
Canaan, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

Free groceries given to New Haven families in need

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Local grocers in the city of New Haven are giving back to 1200 Elm City families. It’s an extension of a program that provides free meals to students during the school year. Hi there, we at the John Martinez school in New Haven. Things...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: Healthy is the Way

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News headed to Hartford and checked out Healthy is the Way. “I was in bed with my husband, he was falling asleep, it was around 11 o’clock at night and I said to him I have an idea. I want to open up a meal prep service, catering to gluten free and dairy free. And he looked at me, and he said are you crazy?” said Jill Spunberg.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Jewelry store in Wethersfield broken into overnight

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Wethersfield are investigating after a jewelry store was burglarized overnight. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Fabulous Jewelry on the Berlin Turnpike around 1:09 a.m. Monday. “Upon arrival to the scene, responding units found that entry had been forced to the business,”...
Eyewitness News

Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
NEWINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Center#Mummies#College Applications#World#Murder#The Science Center#New Canaan Public Schools#The State Of Connecticut
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police, like others across the state, continue to try and find the best of the best to join their ranks. Coming off a violent week in the city, police there say there are still too many openings. They just reopened the application process. The department...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 8 in Seymour shuts down due to water on highway: DOT

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 in Seymour is currently shut down between Exits 22 and 23. According to the Department of Transportation, Route 8 north is currently shut down due to water on the road. This incident was reported at 7:11 pm. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest...
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in front of Hartford night club

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened in the area of 768 Maple Avenue. Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. Police say the shooting took place in front of Lambada night club. When officers...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman struck, killed by driver in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is dead after she was struck by a driver in Wallingford Monday night. Officers responded to the crash on Old Colony Road around 9:02 p.m. They found a woman between the ages of 45 and 55 with serious injuries, said police. Police said...
WALLINGFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Science
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises

Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. We break down half of our top 10 list, voted for by Channel 3 viewers!. Updated: 6 hours ago. Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man injured in Hamden shooting

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The 35-year-old man...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

MTA Police: 2 arrested following stabbing on Naugatuck train

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck Monday afternoon. Authorities said the stabbing was reported around 4 p.m. Police were called to the Metro-North train at the Naugatuck train station. Police say there were two males involved in...
NAUGATUCK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy