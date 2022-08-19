Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police, like others across the state, continue to try and find the best of the best to join their ranks. Coming off a violent week in the city, police there say there are still too many openings. They just reopened the application process. The department...
Eyewitness News
Route 8 in Seymour shuts down due to water on highway: DOT
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 in Seymour is currently shut down between Exits 22 and 23. According to the Department of Transportation, Route 8 north is currently shut down due to water on the road. This incident was reported at 7:11 pm. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest...
Eyewitness News
Man killed in front of Hartford night club
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened in the area of 768 Maple Avenue. Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. Police say the shooting took place in front of Lambada night club. When officers...
Eyewitness News
Woman struck, killed by driver in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is dead after she was struck by a driver in Wallingford Monday night. Officers responded to the crash on Old Colony Road around 9:02 p.m. They found a woman between the ages of 45 and 55 with serious injuries, said police. Police said...
Eyewitness News
Man injured in Hamden shooting
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The 35-year-old man...
Eyewitness News
MTA Police: 2 arrested following stabbing on Naugatuck train
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck Monday afternoon. Authorities said the stabbing was reported around 4 p.m. Police were called to the Metro-North train at the Naugatuck train station. Police say there were two males involved in...
Eyewitness News
More educators to be arrested in case of inappropriate conduct by Plymouth teacher
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – More arrests are coming in the investigation of a former Plymouth teacher. James Eschert was arrested in January. He faces multiple sexual assault charges. Now police want to arrest some of his old co-workers. The allegations took place at Plymouth Center School. Just as they...
Eyewitness News
Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes lane closures on I-84 west in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Lanes are closed on I-84 westbound in New Britain Monday afternoon because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer. State police said it happened at Exit 35. The on-ramp and the two right lanes are closed to traffic, said state police. Police said the left and left-center...
Eyewitness News
Middletown Police seek suspect following armed robbery in McDonald’s parking lot
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect following a reported armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Middletown. Police were called to the parking lot of a McDonald’s on South Main Street for the report of an armed robbery. The victim was meeting the...
Eyewitness News
Police search for delivery driver who stole bag from Watertown restaurant
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown police are searching for a delivery driver who is accused of stealing a bag from a restaurant. Authorities said a female Door Dash driver stole a fanny pack from Lebnani Grill around 8:15 p.m. Monday night. The bag had about $700 worth of Apple...
