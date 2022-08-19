ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it received an Other Transaction Agreement award by the United States Army on Aug. 18, 2022 for Increment 1 of the Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) program. The contract encompasses the purchase, testing and delivery of one JUMP® 20 medium unmanned aircraft system (MUAS) to a selected Army Brigade Combat Team (BCT) and associated services, training and support. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005061/en/ Specialist. Christopher McCoy assigned to 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, conducts an engine start on the JUMP 20 prior to a launch during the FTUAS capabilities assessment at Fort Riley, Kansas. (Photo: Courtesy asset of the U.S. Department of Defense [DoD]) Disclaimer: The appearance of U.S. DoD visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.
