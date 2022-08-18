Read full article on original website
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Is NYC Becoming A City For The Rich?Jeffery MacNew York City, NY
queenoftheclick.com
Avid Hotel Is Being Put Up Fast – Bay Ridge
Avid Hotel is being putting up rapidly at 640 -86th Street. Across the street from this hotel is the new middle school, IS 322 at the 25 million location, formerly Nathan’s. (Info) The school won’t be opening until the Fall – 2024. It was sold in January 2019. (Info)...
queenoftheclick.com
Mosquito Spraying on Tuesday 8/23 in Part of Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights – Close Windows
If you live in the shaded area below, make sure to close your windows on Tuesday evening from 8:30 pm to 6:00 am. NYC is spraying to get rid of mosquitoes because two people in NYC have West Nile Virus. (Info here) Information about the pesticide Anvil here. In past...
queenoftheclick.com
Clothing and Supplies Drive in Bay Ridge for the Families From Texas
Good Shepherd Church at 7420 – 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge is are always doing the right thing to help people. They are collecting new clothing, towels, cell phone cards and toiletries every day 9:00 am – 7:00 pm until September 10th. . . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized...
TikTok making Staten Island better? First grader inspired by video does her own cleanup at local park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A P.S. 53 first grader has made it her mission to begin cleaning up Staten Island, after being inspired by...TikTok. Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) posted to his Facebook page a picture of the first grader, Diana, and her mother Julia at Lemon Creek Park, with clean-up supplies and a full, heavy trash bag .
queenoftheclick.com
CPR Classes in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn – August 25th
On Wednesday, August 25th at 7:00 pm there will be two-hour CPR class in Bay Ridge. Each person is given an American Heart Association Heart Saver CPR & AED manual. The class is $55 per person. If you want the CPR certification, which will be valid for two years upon...
St. George man reported missing was last seen near ferry terminal, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old man from St. George who went missing on Saturday. Junior Daniel, 33, was last seen on Aug. 20 leaving the Staten Island Ferry Terminal Avenue at South Street in Manhattan at around 2:30 p.m. and heading northbound on Water Street, according to the NYPD.
queenoftheclick.com
Redistricting Brooklyn. Parents Spent Sunday Fighting To Keep Communities Together
Like NYS, every ten years NYC is redistricted due to population. Below are the proposed NYC Council Districts:. In the early part of the Summer, the original map showed Bay Ridge in a district with Staten Island. The Bay Ridge Democrats wrote to the redistricting committee and the map was...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
Staten Island Home of the Week: 1935 Brick Tudor, Dongan Hills Colony, $974K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Tudor is located on 75 Hunton St., Dongan Hills Colony neighborhood, and is priced at $974,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. “A charming entrance that welcomes you to this classical architectural home,” according to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service...
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
Humane Long Island accuses Suffolk workers of 'mowing down' hundreds of turtles
Humane Long Island says hundreds of snapping turtles were "mowed down" in Sayville..
queenoftheclick.com
$1,700 Storefront – 77th St. Off 5th in Bay Ridge
It’s hard to have a shop on a side street, but this might be someone’s perfect spot. It’s here (see map) on 77th Street off 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge. The number on the paper in the window: 917-651-5819. I don’t know anything else about this place....
EMT, 25, shot in ambulance by patient, sues Staten Island bar, alleging it served drunk gunman even more drinks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 25-year-old EMT who was shot in the back of an ambulance while treating a patient in May has filed a lawsuit against his alleged attacker as well as the Funkey Monkey Lounge in West Brighton, where he claims his assailant was drinking prior to the incident.
Living the restaurant dream: Something Sweet owners will open a fifth place | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nicole Li and her husband, Frank Lin, began their foray into the chillier side of restaurant life at 314 New Dorp Lane. In 2011, they established Something Sweet, an ice cream and dessert shop where everything is made from scratch. A Staten Island fun fact:...
Woman stabbed in back with unknown object after verbal dispute on NYC subway
A woman was stabbed in the back with an unknown object after a verbal dispute with another woman on the subway in New York City.
queenoftheclick.com
Puppy for Adoption at Sean Casey Animal Rescue
Oyster is a 3 month old Husky/Golden Retriever mix. She is super sweet and adorable. Sean Casey Animal Rescue 153 East 3rd Street in Brooklyn. Open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments »
queenoftheclick.com
Troubled Sleep – Used Bookstore in Park Slope
Troubled Sleep is a new bookstore in Park Slope that sells used and new books. It’s at 129 – 6th Avenue.
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Yener Rodas Perez – Brooklyn Man Killed in E-bike Robbery
Around 1:00 am this morning Yener Rodas Perez was on the way to work when he was confronted by two men on 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. (NY Post) The thieves wanted Yener’s electric scooter. He couldn’t give it up, he needed to get to work.
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
NYPD: 27-year-old shot in the back in Brooklyn; 2 in custody
Police say a man was shot in the back in Brooklyn Sunday.
