Brooklyn, NY

Avid Hotel Is Being Put Up Fast – Bay Ridge

Avid Hotel is being putting up rapidly at 640 -86th Street. Across the street from this hotel is the new middle school, IS 322 at the 25 million location, formerly Nathan’s. (Info) The school won’t be opening until the Fall – 2024. It was sold in January 2019. (Info)...
Clothing and Supplies Drive in Bay Ridge for the Families From Texas

Good Shepherd Church at 7420 – 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge is are always doing the right thing to help people. They are collecting new clothing, towels, cell phone cards and toiletries every day 9:00 am – 7:00 pm until September 10th. . . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized...
TikTok making Staten Island better? First grader inspired by video does her own cleanup at local park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A P.S. 53 first grader has made it her mission to begin cleaning up Staten Island, after being inspired by...TikTok. Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) posted to his Facebook page a picture of the first grader, Diana, and her mother Julia at Lemon Creek Park, with clean-up supplies and a full, heavy trash bag .
CPR Classes in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn – August 25th

On Wednesday, August 25th at 7:00 pm there will be two-hour CPR class in Bay Ridge. Each person is given an American Heart Association Heart Saver CPR & AED manual. The class is $55 per person. If you want the CPR certification, which will be valid for two years upon...
$1,700 Storefront – 77th St. Off 5th in Bay Ridge

It’s hard to have a shop on a side street, but this might be someone’s perfect spot. It’s here (see map) on 77th Street off 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge. The number on the paper in the window: 917-651-5819. I don’t know anything else about this place....
Puppy for Adoption at Sean Casey Animal Rescue

Oyster is a 3 month old Husky/Golden Retriever mix. She is super sweet and adorable. Sean Casey Animal Rescue 153 East 3rd Street in Brooklyn. Open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments »
RIP Yener Rodas Perez – Brooklyn Man Killed in E-bike Robbery

Around 1:00 am this morning Yener Rodas Perez was on the way to work when he was confronted by two men on 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. (NY Post) The thieves wanted Yener’s electric scooter. He couldn’t give it up, he needed to get to work.
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
