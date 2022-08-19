Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Gas leak disrupts traffic in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas leak disrupted traffic in Providence early Tuesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a “strong gas leak” on the corner of North Main Street and Doyle Avenue. Providence police said construction companies working struck a gas line. The...
ABC6.com
Bristol man to serve five years in prison for Massachusetts robberies
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for two Massachusetts robberies. Niles Webster, 39, pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the robberies in Seekonk and Swansea, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. On February 4, 2020, Swansea...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out at home in West Warwick
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at a home in West Warwick early Monday morning. West Warwick Fire crews were called to the fire just before 5 a.m. at a home on Country Drive. Fire Batallion Chief Paul Boisclair said a man was inside the home...
ABC6.com
Sewage spill leaks into Clarks Cove in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth’s Board of Health said Tuesday that some sewage had spilled into Clarks Cove. The board said a “sewer overflow discharge” from New Bedford’s sewage collection system leaked into the cove Monday. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection urges the public...
ABC6.com
Cranston man attempts to put out house fire with garden hose
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Cranston man attempted to put out a fire at his home with a garden hose early Monday morning. The fire broke out just after midnight at the home on Urbana Street. Upon arrival, crews saw the fire in the back of the home and...
ABC6.com
Bristol Ferry Lighthouse listed on the market
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — The historic Bristol Ferry Lighthouse is now listed on the market for the first time since 2000. The lighthouse is now privately owned after it was sold by the government in 1928, according to the Boston Globe . The house is on Old Ferry Road...
ABC6.com
No major problems reported during Boston subway shutdown
BOSTON (AP) — While some people reported longer than normal trips to work on Monday, the first weekday commute during the Boston transit system’s Orange Line shutdown appeared to go fairly smoothly. The 11-mile (17.7-kilometer) subway line that runs from the city of Malden north of Boston to...
ABC6.com
Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that all travel lanes on Interstate 195 west in East Providence are blocked because of flooding just after 3 p.m near exit 2. The Department of Transportation...
ABC6.com
Rehoboth Fire Department assisted three different towns throughout the week
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Rehoboth Fire Department said Saturday that they’ve helped assist three other neighboring towns throughout the week for the first time ever. “All 3 Tankers have gone mutual aid in a single week to assist 3 different towns,” said the department in a Facebook post.
ABC6.com
Fairhaven police search for bike thieves
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Fairhaven police said that they are looking to track down some bike thieves. Police said that they got two separate reports of stolen bicycles over the weekend. The first report came on Friday, saying that a Tropical Smoothie Café employee had their bike stolen. Investigators...
ABC6.com
Woman displaced after house fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman was displaced from her home after a house fire in New Bedford Sunday evening. New Bedford firefighters responded to a structure fire before 6 p.m. on Garrison Road. District chief Bob Mourao said the fire started outside the building but climbed up...
ABC6.com
Man leads police on foot chase in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man led police on a brief foot chase in Providence early Tuesday morning. Providence police told ABC 6 News that the man then fled in a car when officers attempted to stop him. No further information was released. This is a developing news story,...
ABC6.com
Commuters brace for month-long Orange line shutdown
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Commuters are bracing for the month-long Orange line shutdown. The T is working to complete 5 years worth of construction in the 30-day shut down on the Orange line, which began Friday, August 19th and 9 pm. The Orange line closure is focused on improving...
ABC6.com
Man hospitalized after being attacked in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a man was sent to the hospital after being attacked Saturday night outside an Applebee’s restaurant. ABC 6 News received an anonymous link with a video attached showing one man being beaten by two other men on Carriage Drive. One of...
ABC6.com
Man accused of pretending to be Uber driver and assaulting passenger
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday a man is accused of pretending to be an Uber driver and assaulting a passenger over the weekend. Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that a 31-year-old woman and her friend ordered an Uber to pick them up from Salon nightclub Saturday night.
ABC6.com
Travel lanes on Interstate 195 in East Providence blocked off because of flooding
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Tuesday all travel lanes on Interstate 195 west are blocked because of flooding. The Department of Transportation said the flooded area is near exit 2 in East Providence.
ABC6.com
Spotted Lanternfly in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Spotted Lanternfly was seen for the first time this year, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. The US Department of Agriculture confirmed the spotting last week in Smithfield, after a previous sighting in Warwick last year. Spotted Lanternfly are very invasive...
ABC6.com
East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. Some of those streets include Dewey Avenue, Grosvenor Avenue, Laura Street and Woodward Avenue.
ABC6.com
Man charged of hitting officer with ATV in New Bedford, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man is facing charges after police said he hit an officer with an ATV. Kamyrn Silva, 26, has been charged with negligent operation of an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, failing to stop for police, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
