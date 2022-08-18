ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Wegmans is hiring on Astor Place

A good sign for people who CAN'T WAIT for the Wegmans to open on Astor Place... and also a good sign for someone looking for a job... For starters, the jobs listing states the store is opening next summer... and for now, they are only hiring for full-time positions. Details...
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City

The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Crumbling NYC church sues to evict nonprofit, seeks $33.5M sale

The battle over the landmarked, but crumbling, West-Park Presbyterian Church at Amsterdam Ave. and West 86th St. has moved onto a second front: Manhattan Supreme Court. The tiny congregation wants to sell the 140-year-old building to developer Alchemy for $33.5 million. As Realty Check previously reported, the church has appealed to the Landmarks Preservation Commission to revoke its landmark status on hardship grounds. The LPC is expected to consider the application soon after Labor Day.
MANHATTAN, NY
TBR News Media

Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island

“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Events for Brooklyn History Lovers This Week

This week is the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn. Democracy Now! Art Exhibition Gallery GAIA 21, 27 & 28 at 2 pm – 7 pm Free, call 917-704-9600. Temple of Acacia Art Exhibition Opening Reception Free at The Old Stone House – 4pm Info here. Working...
BROOKLYN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Green-Wood Cemetery has a packed fall calendar

Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn has a packed calendar for the fall. Harry Weil, director of programs for the cemetery, gave NY1 a preview of the calendar, which includes concerts, art installations and various performances. “We get lots of people coming in through the gates, but we want to get them to love it even more and really become stewards and ambassadors for the space. So they go and tell their friends, ‘Hey, I saw this cool concert or oh, they’re doing these great walking tours here,” Weil said. “So we want to build a new audience for the future.”
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

CPR Classes in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn – August 25th

On Wednesday, August 25th at 7:00 pm there will be two-hour CPR class in Bay Ridge. Each person is given an American Heart Association Heart Saver CPR & AED manual. The class is $55 per person. If you want the CPR certification, which will be valid for two years upon...
BROOKLYN, NY
NYS Music

NYC’s Midnight Theatre to Open on September 21

On Sept. 21, the new variety theater Midnight Theatre will open its doors for the first time. Situated in midtown Manhattan, the performance venue will offer a great setting for music, magic, theater, and performance art. Creative Director Warren Adcock conceptualized the 160-seat theater which will also be the first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s Newest Theatre Will Open In The Heart Of Manhattan West Next Month

As if New York City didn’t already have enough iconic spots to spend a night out on the town at, it was just released that a new theatre, Midnight Theatre, will be opening its doors on September 21. Opening up in the heart of Brookfield Properties’ latest neighborhood development Manhattan West, this intimate 160-seat theatre will be home to talent in all genres of music, magic, theatre, and performance art. Guests will be treated to completely one-of-a-kind experiences–a projection system will digitally change the decor of the room and real-time animated environments will react to the music, making each show completely immersive and personalizable. A specially crafted Midnight Theatre Showcase will kick off the performance schedule in early September, serving as a sneak peak of what visitors can expect to see on the full fall and winter line up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Why the Queens Midtown Tunnel has Doors to Prevent Disaster

The Queens–Midtown Tunnel was first planned in 1921, though the plans for the tunnel were modified over the following years. By the 1930s, the tunnel was being proposed as the Triborough Tunnel, connecting Queens and Brooklyn with Manhattan's east and west sides. Find out when was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? How was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? Why does the Queens Midtown Tunnel have doors? Does the Midtown Tunnel flood?
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Historic Tavern on the Green is a delight to the senses

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tavern on the Green has been operating for nearly a century and the legendary spot continues to deliver. From the French toast to a decadent burger, every plate is a showcase, said Executive Chef Bill Peet. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the historic spot for a brunch feast that included pizza with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Golf Digest

What I learned playing golf as a single in New York City this summer

Playing public golf in New York City can be a moving target. Securing a tee time can be harder than ever—not to mention navigating to your course of choice—and yes, you’ll definitely meet some characters. Being a single golfer trying to play golf by myself this summer has given me some stories worth telling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Entering the final days of the primary campaign and Adams sledgehammers a dining shed

Many New Yorkers received a well-researched reminder by ProPublica that apartment hunting in the city is akin to entering the innermost circle of hell. The story – which cites racoon invasions, human feces on lobby floors and flooding as just some of an apartment hunter’s foes – outlined how renters can investigate their next apartment like a reporter. The info is especially timely – New York City rents hit an all-time high in June, reaching an average of $3,500 a month. Long lines of people outside a tiny apartment has become an increasingly common sight. And that’s just for securing a home – what about the obstacles that pop up once a lease is signed, including unresponsive landlords, exploitative building owners, faulty power lines and other unsafe living conditions? It’s important to note too that low-income tenants and people with disabilities face far greater challenges in all of this. Still, while sharing these tips won’t fix the housing market, perhaps it can make a difference for some people. Read on for other important takeaways from this past week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shorefrontnews.com

Assemblyman Colton Opposes Renaming Columbus Day in Schools

Assemblyman William Colton (D – Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights) is livid with the NYC BOE’s decision in offending centuries-old traditions by renaming holidays or eliminating them from the 2022-2023 school year calendar. “I am outraged that after numerous petitions from all over the city against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

