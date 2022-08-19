ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest

As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
TRAFFIC
94.5 PST

2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring

Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey, If You See A Napkin In Your Car Door Handle Call The Police ASAP

I can’t speak for all the men out there, but as women, we have to think of our safety almost constantly. We are hard-wired to be that way and frankly it sucks. We shouldn't have to think twice before taking a jog without a tracking device or walking back to our car at night. It is important that you know what just happened to Erin Mimms so it does not happen to you or anyone you love.
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
Beach Radio

This New Jersey Diner is One of the Top Diners in the United States

Summer is almost over, but there is never a bad time to head to a local diner for a delicious meal. We are spoiled here in Jersey because we have the best diners in America right here. I'm biased but when I travel and other states try to pretend to have good diners I just have to shake my head. New Jersey diners are the best and when you are selected as "tops" in New Jersey you know that's big.
RESTAURANTS
Rock 104.1

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

