Parts of New Jersey experience flooding during periods of heavy rain
New Jersey saw some much-needed rain on Monday, which caused major flooding around parts of the state.
We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide
New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest
As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
Road Construction Truck Fire Closes Road in Dennis Township, NJ
There's something ironic about the truck fire that closed Rt. 47 in Dennis Township on Monday night. The truck that caught fire was a road construction vehicle that carries equipment used by crews who usually close roads to do repair work on them. Monday night, Rt 47, just south of...
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket List
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of southern New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
New Jersey, If You See A Napkin In Your Car Door Handle Call The Police ASAP
I can’t speak for all the men out there, but as women, we have to think of our safety almost constantly. We are hard-wired to be that way and frankly it sucks. We shouldn't have to think twice before taking a jog without a tracking device or walking back to our car at night. It is important that you know what just happened to Erin Mimms so it does not happen to you or anyone you love.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
Squished! Jersey City middle school student discovers way to battle spotted lanternfly invasion
With invasive spotted lanternflies swarming again this summer, New Jersey residents are advised to stomp the harmful creatures on sight whenever they can.
How Big and Extravagant is New Jersey’s Largest Home?
Just driving around, the Jersey shore, you can spot homes that take up a decent footprint. A lot of the prices are based on the proximity to the water. So that means a high-valued home may not be as large as you may think. You can’t always judge those homes...
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Top Diners in the United States
Summer is almost over, but there is never a bad time to head to a local diner for a delicious meal. We are spoiled here in Jersey because we have the best diners in America right here. I'm biased but when I travel and other states try to pretend to have good diners I just have to shake my head. New Jersey diners are the best and when you are selected as "tops" in New Jersey you know that's big.
I Can’t Believe How Easy It Was To Fight This Ticket I Got In New Jersey
For me it was about three yarrs ago, I was clocked doing 85 in a 55, ouch!. Now, my saying is if you're going to get a speeding ticket, at least make it worth it. In that instance I was running pretty late for work, and legitimately thought the speed limit was 70 MPH, so the officer was pretty lenient with me.
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
