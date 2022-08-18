ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallotte, NC

Checkpoint Turns Up Drugs, Other Charges

Juvenile allegedly strikes officer with car. Officers manning a checking station in Chadbourn Saturday night had a busy two hours. Chadbourn Police, assisted by multiple agencies, arrested six suspects, wrote 18 traffic citations, and took a juvenile into custody on multiple charges. The traffic checkpoint in front of the Post Office on Brown Street was held from 9-11 p.m. Officers then followed up with saturation patrols throughout the area.
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ocean Isle Beach man pleads guilty to firearm, meth charges

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man has pled guilty to multiple charges following a traffic stop last month. 38-year-old James Christionson of Ocean Isle Beach pled guilty last week in New Hanover County Superior Court to two counts of possession of firearm by felon and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man facing years in prison for drug trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 29-year-old man pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court last week to one county of trafficking MDMA and one county trafficking LSD after a motion to suppress evidence in his case was denied. Sean Ruffolo of Wilmington was sentenced by Judge J. Stanley...
WILMINGTON, NC
One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting

At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
CHADBOURN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New Jersey woman sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being apprehended in North Carolina with heroin-fentanyl mixture

A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced on August 10, 2022 to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting

One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating

SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
CHADBOURN, NC
WBTW News13

Alert canceled for 18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have canceled a missing-person alert for 18-year-old Cody McGirt of Lumberton. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Sunday evening that the alert had been canceled at the request of Lumberton Police. The agency sent out the alert for McGirt at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday, saying he […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WECT

WFD responds to fire at Washington Street, no injuries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to an active fire at a residence on Washington Street. The fire was contained and under control within minutes. Everyone was outside of the house when crews arrived and no one has been injured. Three adults and their pets are currently...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Three people injured in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Driver wanted after hit and run in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Around 2:54 in the morning on Saturday, August 20, WPD Officers responded to the 5500 block of Market St. A female passenger fell from her vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes of Market St. While in the roadway, she was struck and run over by a black in color sedan which fled the scene. The female was transported to the Novant NHRMC with serious life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, NC

