Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams and Meghan recount challenges they’ve experienced as working mothers on the Duchess of Sussex’s first podcast, including stories of having to work soon after scary incidents involving their children. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who said recently “the countdown has...
Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
Rugby Championship: Faf de Klerk returns as South Africa make two changes for Australia

Faf de Klerk returns to South Africa's starting XV for their Rugby Championship match against Australia, live on Sky Sports on Saturday. The Springboks' encounter with the Wallabies is the first of two Rugby Championship matches on the day, with New Zealand later hosting Argentina. Coverage of the back-to-back matches starts at 6:20am on Sky Sports Main Event.
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m

Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total. Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.
Haydock Sprint Cup: Andrew Balding's Alcohol Free to miss Group One assignment after setback

Alcohol Free will miss the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday week after suffering a setback. A dual Group One winner over a mile last season after landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex at Goodwood, Andrew Balding's filly made it a top-level treble when successfully reverting to six furlongs in last month's July Cup at Newmarket.
