England to play three matches in December on first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005
England's Test side will play three matches in December on their first visit to Pakistan since 2005 after the schedule for the winter tour was confirmed. The opening match will begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1 - the first time England have played a Test in the city.
The race to make England's World Cup squad: What does Man Utd omission mean for Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw?
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were unused substitutes as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday, but what does their omission mean for their hopes of of a place in England's World Cup squad?. Gareth Southgate was at Old Trafford on Monday night, along with his assistant...
WTA roundup: Nuria Parrizas Diaz earns straight-set win in Quebec
Fifth seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain saved 13 of 15 break points in a 6-2, 6-4 win over Harriet
The Hundred: Laura Wolvaardt hits unbeaten 90 as Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals in thriller
Deandra Dottin's six sixes came in vain for Manchester Originals as Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 90 from 49 balls dragged Northern Superchargers to a stunning comeback win at Headingley with the home side triumphing by seven wickets... Story of the match. Dottin calls herself the 'World Boss' and she played like...
Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams and Meghan recount challenges they’ve experienced as working mothers on the Duchess of Sussex’s first podcast, including stories of having to work soon after scary incidents involving their children. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who said recently “the countdown has...
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
Rugby Championship: Faf de Klerk returns as South Africa make two changes for Australia
Faf de Klerk returns to South Africa's starting XV for their Rugby Championship match against Australia, live on Sky Sports on Saturday. The Springboks' encounter with the Wallabies is the first of two Rugby Championship matches on the day, with New Zealand later hosting Argentina. Coverage of the back-to-back matches starts at 6:20am on Sky Sports Main Event.
The Hundred: Sophia Dunkley and Anya Shrubsole help steer Southern Brave as they continue unbeaten run against Welsh Fire
Southern Brave put in another perfectly balanced performance to beat Welsh Fire, with the batting prowess of Sophia Dunkley combined with the bowling of Lauren Bell, Anya Shrubsole and Georgia Adams extending their unbeaten run to four matches in a row. Score Summary: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave. Welsh Fire...
Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper set for more treatment after reoccurrence of thyroid cancer
Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger is set for a spell away from the game after confirming a recurrence of thyroid cancer. Berger had been diagnosed with the disease during November 2017 when she was playing for Birmingham, but made a full recovery to continue her career, joining Chelsea in January 2019.
Emerson Palmieri to West Ham: Chelsea defender undergoing medical after £15m move agreed
Emerson Palmieri is having the second part of his medical with West Ham, ahead of his £15m move from Chelsea. The left-back has agreed personal terms with the Hammers and confirmation of his move across London is expected soon. If the deal goes through, Italy Euro 2020 winner Emerson...
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham sign defender from Chelsea on four-year deal
West Ham have signed Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea on a four-year deal. The 28-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Hammers that will keep him at the London Stadium until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year. Emerson becomes David Moyes' seventh summer...
Chelsea interested in Rafael Leao, Anthony Gordon and Adam Webster - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are confident of sealing a deal to sign Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon this week and are also working on a deal to bring in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. THE SUN. Chelsea are keen on Brighton's Adam Webster...
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m
Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total. Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.
Bristol City 2-0 Cardiff: Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson score as Robins win Severnside derby
Goals from Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson gave Bristol City the Severnside derby bragging rights with a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff at Ashton Gate. The home side took a 41st-minute lead when Nahki Wells crossed from the left and Conway got in front of his marker to net his fourth goal of the season with a glancing header.
Marcus Rashford calls for unity from Manchester United squad as they search for response against Liverpool
Marcus Rashford has called on the Man Utd squad to come together and bounce back from their heavy defeat at Brentford with a win over Liverpool to get their season back on track. United's 4-0 thrashing in west London last weekend left Erik ten Hag's side rock bottom of the...
Western & Southern Open: Borna Coric caps remarkable week by stunning Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim Cincinnati title
Resurgent Borna Coric powered past fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 to win the Cincinnati Open on Sunday, signalling his return to full fitness from shoulder surgery and showing that he will be a threat at the US Open. On the comeback trail after undergoing right shoulder surgery last...
Super League: What's still to play for with three rounds of the 2022 regular season to go?
The Betfred Super League regular season is approaching its climax with a double-header over the August Bank Holiday weekend. With just one more round of fixtures to come following the conclusion of Rounds 25 and 26, it means the play-off and relegation picture will become much clearer following the conclusion.
Formula 1: Karun Chandhok ranks the top five drivers of 2022 so far as Lewis Hamilton joins young crop
From the youngster who has proved 2021 was not a one-off to the man who seemingly has "no weaknesses" in the car, Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok has given his verdict on the top five drivers so far this season. Check out Karun's list and his explanations below ahead of...
Haydock Sprint Cup: Andrew Balding's Alcohol Free to miss Group One assignment after setback
Alcohol Free will miss the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday week after suffering a setback. A dual Group One winner over a mile last season after landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex at Goodwood, Andrew Balding's filly made it a top-level treble when successfully reverting to six furlongs in last month's July Cup at Newmarket.
Breeders' Cup: Mishriff team tempted by international options after Juddmonte second
Mishriff could end his illustrious career at the Breeders' Cup with a trip to Keeneland, along with the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, among the options being mulled over by connections in their eagerness to avoid Baaeed in the latter part of the season. John and Thady Gosden's charge was...
