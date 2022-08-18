City of Reno looking for community input for Reno’s next Chief of Police

The City of Reno today announced the beginning of its nationwide search for Reno’s next Chief of Police. To assist in the search, the City has partnered with Ralph Andersen & Associates, a public sector executive job search firm specializing in government recruiting.

After more than 25 years with the Reno Police Department, Police Chief Jason Soto has announced his retirement to be effective January 2023. Public input is an integral part of the search process to appoint his successor.

Reno residents are asked to share their public safety priorities and the qualities they’re looking for in their next Chief of Police by taking a survey, available in English and Spanish. The survey will be open through September 30, 2022. The survey results will be used to help inform the process of selecting the next Chief of Police. Alternatively, the public may email their feedback to renochiefofpolice@ralphandersen.com.

Community members are also invited to the following stakeholder meetings to help City staff and Ralph Andersen in the selection process:

8/22 - Community meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the South Valleys Library located at 15650 Wedge Pkwy. in Reno

8/23 - Community meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber located at 1 E 1st St. in Reno

8/24 - Virtual community meeting at 12 p.m., Zoom

8/25 - Community meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the North Valleys Library located at 1075 N. Hills Blvd. in Reno

8/27 - Community meeting in Spanish at 12 p.m., Neil Road Recreation Center located at 3925 Neil Rd. in Reno

A Spanish interpreter will be available at every community meeting.

“We have an exciting opportunity to check-in and work together with our community to add a new teammate who amplifies the best traditions of RPD in meeting the needs and concerns of our growing city and serving as a model of policing excellence,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.

Recruitment and hiring timeline:

August 17, 2022: Community survey opens

August 22-27, 2022: Community meetings

August 29, 2022: Nationwide recruitment process opens

September 30, 2022: Community survey closes and the last day to submit input via email

October 7, 2022: Recruitment closes

November 2022: Candidate review and interviews, conducted by internal and external stakeholders

Early 2023: New Chief of Police starts

For more information about the hiring process and the latest updates, please visit Reno.Gov/ChiefofPolice.