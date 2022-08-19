It took a few false starts and several different iterations of district lines, but candidates for state Senate have finally made it to their primary. From open seats to new seats to insurgent challengers, there’s no shortage of election night action for political observers. As usual in New York, the biggest contests are those among Democrats, with both moderates and progressives looking to win seats in heavily blue districts in contests that could shift some of the power dynamics in the 63-seat chamber – and potentially solidify some new power brokers in New York City.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO