2022 New York congressional primary election results
After a long and litigious road, the primary elections for New York’s newly drawn congressional districts are finally here. Following a week of early voting, polls close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday for the roughly two dozen congressional primaries on the ballot this year. Ahead of November’s general election – in which House Democrats will fight to maintain their razor-thin majority in Congress, including in New York’s swing seats – a handful of hotly contested primaries for both Republicans and Democrats will be decided on Tuesday.
2022 New York state Senate primary election results
It took a few false starts and several different iterations of district lines, but candidates for state Senate have finally made it to their primary. From open seats to new seats to insurgent challengers, there’s no shortage of election night action for political observers. As usual in New York, the biggest contests are those among Democrats, with both moderates and progressives looking to win seats in heavily blue districts in contests that could shift some of the power dynamics in the 63-seat chamber – and potentially solidify some new power brokers in New York City.
Top 60 New York State Lobbyists 2022
Hospitals shaping the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Casino companies pushing for a lucrative expansion into the New York City area. Real estate developers seeking to move forward with major land use projects. What these efforts – and countless others – have in common is that they’re driven at least...
Who’s running an ad blaming Jerry Nadler for rising crime? Nobody will own up to it.
Somebody is running a fearmongering video blaming Rep. Jerry Nadler for rising crime rates – but nobody wants to own up to making it. A source spotted a video truck running the ad yesterday on the Upper West Side. At the end it says “paid for by Committee for Sensible Government Inc.” That super PAC’s president, Michael Nussbaum – a longtime city fixture and publisher of the Queens Daily Eagle – disavowed it. “I have no fucking idea how it got on there. I didn’t request it. No (independent expenditure) money was ever spent for an IE production.”
