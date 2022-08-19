Anne Heche has been laid to rest. Anne, who legally died at the age of 53 on Aug. 12 and was taken off life support on Aug. 14, was cremated and her ashes were given a home in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, per the Associated Press, on Aug. 23. Anne’s 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, called his mother’s final resting place “serene” in a statement shared with HollywoodLife via Anne’s representative on Aug. 23. “My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle, and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion, and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful and serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” the statement began.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO