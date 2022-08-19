ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Sons Call Her Final Resting Place ‘Serene’ As Arrangements Are Revealed

Anne Heche has been laid to rest. Anne, who legally died at the age of 53 on Aug. 12 and was taken off life support on Aug. 14, was cremated and her ashes were given a home in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, per the Associated Press, on Aug. 23. Anne’s 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, called his mother’s final resting place “serene” in a statement shared with HollywoodLife via Anne’s representative on Aug. 23. “My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle, and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion, and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful and serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” the statement began.
LOS ANGELES, CA

