FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
What's Next for Texas Weather?Keira LaneTexas State
Mansfield ISD Launches Investigation in Ransomware AttackLarry LeaseMansfield, TX
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Ada Williams, former Dallas teacher, counselor and administrator, dies at 84
Ada Lee Gipson Williams was a teacher and counselor for the Dallas Independent School District, where she later served as the school board’s parliamentarian. In 2008, the auditorium at the district’s administration building at 3700 Ross Ave. was named in honor of her 44 years of service to students and faculty.
Superb Woman: Angela Pitcher
Hailing from Tulsa OK, Angela Pitcher attended Green B. Trimble Technical High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Northwood University/John Peter Smith School of Nursing before going on to pursue an MBA from Strayer University, with a concentration in Healthcare. An executive director operations, she is a Nurse Care manager/Community Resource Specialist for Monas Heart Outreach, an organization she co-founded to provide assistance, food, resources, and relief to those who are affected by homelessness, domestic violence, and medical illness in the DFW Metroplex including but not limited to: Mansfield, Arlington, Fort Worth, parts of Dallas County.
Collaboration Addresses Texas Labor Shortage Provides Hands-on Training, Livable Wages After Training, Graduates to Make $20-25 Hourly
Despite the thunderstorms and flooding early this week, UpSmith CEO and Founder, Wyatt Smith called Monday an exciting day as UpSmith, Inc. and American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue-Rooter) announced a partnership creating “high-purpose, high-pay, high-dignity career opportunities” across Texas for aspiring HVAC technicians. “Our mission is to combat the...
Hicks autographs A Shadowed Past
Best selling author Dr. Sherry Hicks was the main feature at a booksigning. at Pan African Connection, this weekend. Dr. Hicks’ poetry book “A Shadowed Past” is the result of poems she kept in her journal about her “personal dysfunctional experiences in her life.” You can purchase “A Shadowed Past,” at the Pan African Connection Bookstore and Resource Center, 4466 S. Marsalis Ave., Dallas and on Amazon.com. Follow her on Facebook @SherryHicks, Twitter @shickskehspartn.
3 wounded after people shoot into crowd, off-duty Dallas officer fires at car in Oak Cliff
Multiple people shot into a crowd outside a north Oak Cliff club early Saturday, leading an off-duty Dallas police officer to open fire on a car and leaving three people wounded, police said. An argument broke out among a group of people who had gathered in a parking lot in...
Healthcare pop-ups offer much needed services near you
Many people living with chronic health conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes don’t know they have it because oftentimes there are no obvious symptoms. Screenings can detect these chronic conditions and save your life. Early detection of chronic illness means you can get the treatment you need and improve your overall quality of life.
