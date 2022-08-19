ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

texasmetronews.com

Ada Williams, former Dallas teacher, counselor and administrator, dies at 84

Ada Lee Gipson Williams was a teacher and counselor for the Dallas Independent School District, where she later served as the school board’s parliamentarian. In 2008, the auditorium at the district’s administration building at 3700 Ross Ave. was named in honor of her 44 years of service to students and faculty.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Angela Pitcher

Hailing from Tulsa OK, Angela Pitcher attended Green B. Trimble Technical High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Northwood University/John Peter Smith School of Nursing before going on to pursue an MBA from Strayer University, with a concentration in Healthcare. An executive director operations, she is a Nurse Care manager/Community Resource Specialist for Monas Heart Outreach, an organization she co-founded to provide assistance, food, resources, and relief to those who are affected by homelessness, domestic violence, and medical illness in the DFW Metroplex including but not limited to: Mansfield, Arlington, Fort Worth, parts of Dallas County.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Collaboration Addresses Texas Labor Shortage Provides Hands-on Training, Livable Wages After Training, Graduates to Make $20-25 Hourly

Despite the thunderstorms and flooding early this week, UpSmith CEO and Founder, Wyatt Smith called Monday an exciting day as UpSmith, Inc. and American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue-Rooter) announced a partnership creating “high-purpose, high-pay, high-dignity career opportunities” across Texas for aspiring HVAC technicians. “Our mission is to combat the...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Hicks autographs A Shadowed Past

Best selling author Dr. Sherry Hicks was the main feature at a booksigning. at Pan African Connection, this weekend. Dr. Hicks’ poetry book “A Shadowed Past” is the result of poems she kept in her journal about her “personal dysfunctional experiences in her life.” You can purchase “A Shadowed Past,” at the Pan African Connection Bookstore and Resource Center, 4466 S. Marsalis Ave., Dallas and on Amazon.com. Follow her on Facebook @SherryHicks, Twitter @shickskehspartn.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
texasmetronews.com

Healthcare pop-ups offer much needed services near you

Many people living with chronic health conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes don’t know they have it because oftentimes there are no obvious symptoms. Screenings can detect these chronic conditions and save your life. Early detection of chronic illness means you can get the treatment you need and improve your overall quality of life.
DALLAS, TX

