Hailing from Tulsa OK, Angela Pitcher attended Green B. Trimble Technical High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Northwood University/John Peter Smith School of Nursing before going on to pursue an MBA from Strayer University, with a concentration in Healthcare. An executive director operations, she is a Nurse Care manager/Community Resource Specialist for Monas Heart Outreach, an organization she co-founded to provide assistance, food, resources, and relief to those who are affected by homelessness, domestic violence, and medical illness in the DFW Metroplex including but not limited to: Mansfield, Arlington, Fort Worth, parts of Dallas County.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO