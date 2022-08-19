ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coinjournal.net

The crypto winter allows us as a company to build, says Bitstamp’s CEO

The cryptocurrency bear market is in play, and Bitstamp’s CEO said it has given the company the opportunity to build. Bitstamp CEO Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux has revealed in a recent interview that the ongoing crypto winter has allowed the company to build. Bitstamp is a cryptocurrency exchange based in Luxembourg and one of the leading trading platforms in Europe.
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Coinbase CEO says crypto winter might last another 12-18 months

Crypto winter has seen crypto prices fall to new cycle lows. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says its difficult to predict markets, but foresees the crypto market recovery taking a year or more. Armstrong hints at Coinbase being prepared for the down cycle after going through four such cycles before. Coinbase...
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

FTX revenue soared 1,000% amid last year’s crypto craze: report

FTX saw its 2021 revenue grow from $89 million to hit over $1 billion as the crypto market rallied. Growth came amid huge expansion across the globe, CNBC said in a report citing leaked documents. Despite crypto winter, FTX has looked to add to its growing portfolio of companies. FTX...
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Australia plans mapping of crypto tokens as part of regulatory push

Australia’s crypto mapping exercise seeks to help authorities know about which crypto assets are used in the country. The review is also meant to offer insights into how to better protect investors amid potentially harmful crypto advertisements. The government will soon introduce a consultation paper. Australia is looking to...
ECONOMY
coinjournal.net

Scaramucci: Bitcoin is not mature enough to be an inflation hedge

Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin needs to reach a billion wallets to start being regarded as an inflation hedge. He is however bullish on the crypto markets, predicting a recovery going into end of the year. Scaramucci also says the meme stock situation remains due to people holding a ton of...
BUSINESS
coinjournal.net

Cardano retests key support amid bearish sentiment and testnet concerns

ADA has dipped 3% in the past day. Reports of a bug in one of Cardano’s testnets likely to delay Vasil upgrade. Technical indicators are looking bearish below the $0.56 resistance level. Cardano’s ADA/USD has dropped 3% in the past day, increasing weekly losses to 19%. Its market capitalization...
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Shiba Inu retraces back to breakout support – Will price rebound?

Shiba Inu token rallied to $0.000017 as risk-on sentiment entered markets. The token trades at support after losing grip of previous gains. Crypto sentiment remains weak, but Shiba Inu could take a u-turn to the upside. Whether Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has returned to the bear market is a question hard...
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Here are Cryptocurrencies that could rally toward the end of August

Bitcoin technical indicators on the weekly charts show a potentially significant price drop in the coming weeks or months. The moving averages have formed a bearish crossover and could draw a lot of short sellers in the coming days. However, if past price action is anything to go by, the...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Is Ethereum Classic losing the technical battle at $34?

Ethereum Classic is trading slightly below key support of $34. The token is expected to benefit from the Ethereum merge; however, disputed. Ethereum Classic could head to $26 next if it loses the $34 technical battle. Ethereum merge euphorbia seems to be now fading. As the September 15 date fast...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin eyes the $22k resistance level as the market slowly recovers

Bitcoin could rally towards the $22k resistance level over the coming hours as the broader market slowly recovers. The cryptocurrency market is slowly recovering today, following a slow start to the week. After losing more than 3% of its value on Monday, the crypto market is up by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

BitBox02 Review – is it a good option for cold storage?

This year has been brutal thus far in the cryptocurrency markets. Among the bearish developments has been a bunch of centralised entities filing for bankruptcy, the most high-profile of whom was Celsius. Against this backdrop, the mantra of “not your keys, not your coins” rings truer than ever. As contagion...
TECHNOLOGY
coinjournal.net

How to Buy Bitcoin in the UAE - Beginner's Guide

Created by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency. It is used to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries like banks. Many people buy Bitcoin as an investment, and it is accepted as payment by a growing number of businesses. This guide will go into how you...
CURRENCIES
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin price: Peter Brandt suggests possible bottom for BTC

Bitcoin looks to have reached levels similar to those hit before a bounce in July, veteran trader and analyst Peter Brandt says. However, with risk-off sentiment largely intact, he notes it might not be time to flip so bullish. BTC/USD was trading near $21,400 at the time of writing. Bitcoin...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Cardano the most popular cryptocurrency on Instagram

Cardano fans’ reputation as the loudest is backed up, ranking as Instagram’s most popular coin. Tether’s controversial nature is reflected, with the highest number of comments per post. Bitcoin has 55% more posts per day than Ethereum. Tezos has the highest average number of likes per post.
INTERNET

