Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
WBOC
Dover Police Say Fleeing Suspect Pointed Gun at Officer
DOVER, Del. - A 46-year-old man is behind bars following accusations that he fled a traffic stop and pointed a handgun at a Dover police officer who was chasing after him. Police said that early last Thursday, the officer conducted a vehicle stop in the area of River Road and Kent Avenue for a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger later identified as Timothy Safford, got out of the vehicle and began to run. Police said the officer ran after Safford, who pointed a black handgun at the officer prior to throwing the gun over a fence into a heavily wooded area. Safford was eventually taken into custody and found in possession of .3 grams of MDMA and 4 grams of crack cocaine, according to police. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, however the firearm has not yet been recovered.
Murder Suspect At Large After Fatal Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police
A young Severn man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Naim Rashid Addison, 20, was shot while driving a tan 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WBOC
Police Investigating Berlin Home Invasion
BERLIN, Md. - Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a late Sunday night home invasion in Berlin. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation said it happened at around 11 p.m. at a home on Broad Street. Berlin police officers responded to the scene and learned a male suspect forcefully gained entry through a window to the home while the owners were inside. A weapon was produced during the incident. After a brief struggle ensued, the suspect took off on foot prior to the officers' arrival. Officers with the Berlin Police Department then contacted the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation to pursue the investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Police asking for public’s help in recent home invasion investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a home invasion/shooting/attempted murder investigation. On August 8th, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive for a report of shots fired in the area. Through the investigation, it was learned that multiple unknown subjects went to the residence in a stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion. During the home invasion, the victim and suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
firststateupdate.com
Just In: 14-Year-Old Airlifted After Suffering Gunshot Wound In Clayton
Just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon rescue crews from the Clayton Fire Company respond to Main Street in Clayton for reports of a shooting. Not much is known other than the patient has been airlifted to AI DuPont with a serious gunshot wound. This is a developing story.
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach PD Trying to Identify Graffiti Suspect
You’re help is needed to identify a suspect in multiple graffiti incidents throughout Rehoboth Beach between July 25th and August 11th. Police say the suspect is a white female. If you can identify her – contact Detective Brian Reynolds at 302-524-1391 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Attempted Murder/Home Invasion Investigation in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder in Salisbury. Officials say it happened on August 8th on Honeysuckle Drive. Several people broke into a home, exchanging gunfire with the victim according to the Sheriff's office. The intruders took off in a stolen vehicle-one is believed to have been hit in the shooting.
WBOC
Police ID Man Killed in Selbyville Crash
SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash that happened late last week in Selbyville. Troopers identified the victim as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Del. Police said that just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, a Honda Civic was traveling...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
People
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder
In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Assistance in Shooting
SALISBURY, MD – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to assist with...
WBOC
Two New Vehicles Linked to Deadly Tokyo Steakhouse Hit and Run
SALISBURY -- It is confirmed that Colin H. Lin, the 29-year-old killed in the tragic hit and run on Tuesday, August 16th, is the son of the family that owns Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Information has also surfaced that the original photo released by police, which described a blue "bobtail" truck with a white stripe down the side, might be incorrect. According to the Maryland State Police Department, based on new evidence found at the scene, they believe they have a new lead on the vehicle that was involved in that hit and run. On Monday, investigators identified additional vehicles of interest. One of the cars was a white 2009 Ford Edge. That car has been seized and is being stored at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack. Police are investigating another vehicle of interest. An analysis of the debris from the car at the scene identified the parts belonging to a Kia Soul, believed to be a light colored Kia between the model years 2016 and 2019.
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Ocean City Seeking Women Wanted for Restaurant Theft
OCEAN CITY, MD – On Friday, Ocean City Police responded to a restaurant on the...
WBOC
Fire Damages Salisbury Townhouse
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities are investigating a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury townhouse. A Salisbury police officer on routine patrol came across the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the two-story home located at 502 Green Mor Court Unit 1. The...
Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Robbery at Giant Store
ODENTON, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at the Odenton Giant Food market. On...
WBOC
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Salisbury Shooting
PRINCESS, Md. - A Princess Anne man is facing attempted murder and related charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Salisbury earlier this month. Salisbury police said that at around 8 p.m. Aug. 7, officers were called to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for the report of an individual who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers met with the 24-year-old male victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his torso. The victim told police that just prior to going to the hospital, he was parked in his vehicle on the 600 block of Smith Street when he was approached by an unidentified male suspect. Police said the victim further stated that the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim through the passenger side window of the vehicle before running away. A friend of the victim observed the victim’s injury and shortly thereafter transported him to the hospital to be seen by medical personnel. The victim’s condition is stable and his injury is no longer considered life-threatening, police said.
firststateupdate.com
Friday Morning Police Pursuit Ends With Rollover Crash In Dover, Driver GOA
At around 1:40 Friday morning rescue crews were dispatched to South Bay Road and Route 1 for reports of a vehicle crash with entrapment. While en route crews learned that Delaware State Police were pursuing a vehicle when it hit a bridge and rolled over. When crews arrived on scene...
Comments / 1